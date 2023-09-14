Senior Data Analyst
2023-09-14
Build Measure Learn Sweden is looking to expand with a senior data analyst to join a team at one of our customers. We are a data & analytics consulting company that is expanding to meet market demand (assignments at clients) and to achieve our mission of playing an impactful part in helping companies in Sweden on their journey to become data-driven.
Are you skilled in the area of data & analytics and feel that it is time to shift context to continue your growth? Would you like colleagues that are best-in-class and humble about it? We will find a great match between you and assignment where both you and the client benefit. Our clients are in need of help in having data guide their decisions, democratizing data and using data to power everything.
We seek you that love everything about data. You have no problem diving into data; cleaning it, transforming it, analyzing it, visualizing it, and using it to tell stories. You want to develop your career at a growing company and work with a massive amount of data-points.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
Solve various problems for clients, making an impact across unlimited domains and industries (digital products, banking, insurance, finance, health, e-commerce, marketing, etc.)
Deliver business value by working hands-on cleaning, analyzing, and transforming raw data into insightful findings
Track, analyse and report key metrics & insights to stakeholders on a regular basis
Collaborate with customers Data Analytics & Science teams during projects
Analyze billions of mobile and digital messaging data points
Audit and ensure data quality
Help our customers in becoming more data literate
Run & facilitate workshops
WHO YOU ARE
7+ years of experience in Data Analysis - transforming raw data into insightful stories
Programming skills that allow you to be self-sufficient in handling data (Python, SQL)
Knowledge of one or more business domains
In-depth knowledge and hands-on experience with one or more data and analytics technologies (Looker, Tableau, Power Bi, Amplitude or similar)
Knowledge of advanced statistical analysis techniques
Experience working within an Agile team
Experience in working with senior business and IT stakeholders, as well as end-users
Specialisation in digital/marketing analytics, product analytics or business analytics
Ability to take ownership for the end result and to help others to get there
Fast learner, self-starter and intellectually curious
Fluent in English
IDEALLY, YOU WILL HAVE
Solid knowledge of the data and analytics landscape and recent trends
Experience running A/B tests & Conversion Rate Optimization
Experience working with Customer Analytics
Degree from university (or equivalent) preferably with a focus on Statistics, Economics, Business, Computer Science or similar
Based near Stockholm or Gothenburg (or willing to relocate to Gothenburg or Stockholm)
Bonus points for:
Experience building data and analytics organizations
Familiar or skilled with machine learning
WHY JOIN US?
Interesting and forward-looking assignments within fintechs, e-commerce companies and digital startups / scale-ups
Collaborative, transparent, creative and fun loving culture which you will be involved in shaping
Opportunities for personal and professional growth
Investment in your competence development in latest skills & technologies
An international team (including our partner network) ~6 nationalities so far
Competitive salary
Learning & sharing environment - colleagues skilled in their areas and that enjoy knowledge sharing
Have a mid/long term plan of becoming a freelancer? We'd like to be a part of that and help you towards that goal.
Company parties & team activities
How to apply:
If you fit the description above, we'd love to hear from you! Email us at: jobs@buildmeasurelearn.se
We're looking forward to your application!
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-14
E-post: jobs@buildmeasurelearn.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Build Measure Learn Sweden AB
(org.nr 559265-4890)
Fabriksgatan 38-42 (visa karta
)
412 51 GÖTEBORG Kontakt
Stefanie Eriksson jobs@buildmeasurelearn.se Jobbnummer
8110531