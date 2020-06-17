Senior Cyber Security Consultant - Truesec Infrastructure AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Senior Cyber Security Consultant
Truesec Infrastructure AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2020-06-17
IT threats are increasing dramatically, and the need for cutting edge competence and impact is crucial. That's why we're continuing to develop and expand our Cyber Security team, this time with a new Cyber Security Consultant.
About Truesec Security Team
Truesec's expert team has a strong drive to deliver top-notch solutions to our customers. You will work together with ambitious colleagues who are at the forefront of new technological development. Through our shared passion and expertise, we influence and make an impact on how the IT sector changes on a regional and international level.
Together, our team develops advanced hacking methodologies, security tools, and counter intrusion methodologies. Additionally, we perform consultancy assignments, including red team engagements. We work with government agencies, organizations, and leading global companies.
Grow your career and passion
As a consultant at Truesec, you will be part of a unique group of security specialists. We offer excellent opportunities to develop while encouraging your initiatives. If you have strong knowledge and experience in the field of security as well as a driving force and willingness to continue to grow, this is the place to be!
The role
In this role, you will be on the Truesec SecTeam, granting you the opportunity to work with some of the best security specialists in the world. You will have a primary focus on incident response but will also work with offensive security assessments. We believe this combination makes us continuously evolve and be at our best.
Candidates will need extensive knowledge of on-prem and cloud infrastructure, as well as having excellent communication skills and the ability to calmly assist the customer with prioritization and scoping in high-pressure scenarios. If selected for the role, you will apply your experience in complex situations. A common one is performing forensic investigation when critical services are down. You will be a hero rescuing companies on their knees due to full-scale ransomware attacks. You will be a crucial player in the forensic investigation and produce a complete attack timeline and customized kick out activity to ensure the threat actor is locked out and cannot re-enter the customer environment.
As a senior consultant, you will, in addition to hands-on work, be responsible for leading projects, scoping, and supporting junior colleagues.
You should meet at least four of these main requirements
Deep technical understanding and hands-on experience in the areas
o System dependencies and lateral movement
o Privilege escalation and defense evasion
o C&C channels and exfiltration
o Discovery/recon and common external entry points
o Persistence and rootkits
Understanding of Microsoft Windows operating system internals.
Strong understanding and hands-on work experience with Active Directory and enterprise infrastructure.
Experience in Azure or AWS cloud infrastructure platforms.
Solid understanding of TCP/IP protocols and networking.
Experience automating repetitive tasks in scripting or programming languages (e.g. PowerShell, Python)
And these are preferred and great if you know
Experience in static and dynamic malicious-code reverse engineering
Experience in exploit and vulnerability analysis.
Do you want to make a difference?
The role as Cyber Security Consultant could be based in more than one of our offices, please check the location tags for the ad. Truesecs expert team has a strong drive to deliver top-notch solutions to our customers. You will work together with ambitious colleagues who are at the forefront of new technology development.
We look forward to receiving your application!
