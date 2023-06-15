Senior Cyber Engineer
2023-06-15
Join us on a journey where the road is truly more important than the destination. Our guiding star is the better everyday life of the many people and our impetus is our desire for constant renewal. Come help us shape the map of our future by seeing things a little differently.
We now seek Senior Cyber Engineers across multiple security domains that can help us build the future of a digital IKEA. Our ethos is security and privacy by design. We expect security and privacy to be a built-in quality aspect, not a bolted-on property.
WHO YOU ARE
You are genuinely curious about the IKEA business and always strive to understand and contribute to our vision. You always seek the necessary context to take best practices beyond a cliché into sound business Practices. You wish to work with the best people in data privacy and security on a multi-national stage.
What you bring to the table:
Understanding of information security, risk and data privacy within the domain of digital Commerce
Have an understanding of technical cyber security technologies and modern security concepts
Experience in providing security advice for infrastructure services such as Cloud Solutions, Database Services, Identity Services, Application Security, Network Security, Client Security, Operating Systems Security etc.
The ability to contextualize security
Innovative approaches to working with security and technology in the domain.
Acting as a 1st line advisory service for day-to-day queries related to cyber security
Raise the security and privacy awareness in the area of responsibility
Supervising and training junior members of the team.
Background
Ability to drive cyber security posture improvements.
Experience with Secure Design and Security Engineering
Have previous experience working in cyber security organizations. Ideally interfacing with different business stakeholders on a regular basis.
Have an analytical and data driven mindset
WHAT YOU'LL BE DOING
DAY TO DAY
You will be joining the Cyber Engineering Team for one of our Domains.
Our responsibility is to enable and support our engineering teams to systematically work with security and privacy, by operationalizing the IKEA strategy for Security & Privacy By Design. We support the engineering teams by translating security and privacy findings into actionable risks 'to make informed and conscious decisions.
As a senior cyber engineer, you will also be expected to take on a bigger role in the team, by helping to train and guide the younger members, and act as project manager for the team members in bigger development projects which involves the Cyber Domain.
We are a new team within IKEA, and you will have plenty of opportunity to influence the ways of working and help develop best practices. As innovation is a part of the IKEA DNA, we encourage you to think new, and create space for you to bring your own innovative ideas to life.
QUESTIONS AND SUPPORT?
LET'S CONNECT!
Studies show that members of underrepresented communities don't apply for jobs unless they're 100% "qualified". If this is part of the reason you hesitate to apply, we like you to reconsider and give it a chance. Maybe your profile fits our needs much better than you think. We look forward to receiving your Application.
Please submit with your application in English. Note that we cannot process any applications through email.
