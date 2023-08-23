Senior Customer Success Manager
Ready for a new adventure building the next-generation retail experience?
The Customer Success team at Bambuser is guiding companies globally, including Samsung, Farfetch, Clarins, and brands from the LVMH group, to succeed with the world's leading video shopping software solution. In this role, you are responsible for managing and executing Nordic client engagement activities. You will be responsible for creating and nurturing long-term relationships with our Nordic clients. Furthermore, you will play an important role in helping our clients succeed in their video commerce journey.
You will answer client queries and be client facing, meaning you will be Bambuser's face to clients. You will help identify new business opportunities among existing clients. You are familiar with CRM systems, have a flair for client communication, and understand consumer behavior. You will become an expert in the Video Commerce sphere, and collaborate with all cross-functional teams to help meet quotas while keeping our clients satisfied and engaged with our products and services long-term.
What you'll do
Directly lead, manage, and proactively grow relationships with key clients to support them realize the full potential of the Bambuser solutions.
Interact with internal stakeholders to ensure successful activations and provide feedback to continuously improve our solutions.
Conduct product demos and present the business value of Bambuser's solution.
Manage our various sales tools and CRM system - HubSpot, Gong, ServiceNow
Foster a customer-centric team environment and act as point of contact for all client matters in the Nordics.
Present and provide training to clients to ensure they maximize all areas of the services available.
Build and maintain strong, long-lasting client relationships.
Collaborate with client and internal partners to identify client strategy, objectives and opportunities.
Help monitor contract renewals and churn risk to maximize GRR & NRR.
Share best practices and collaborate with the sales team to identify and grow opportunities.
Contribute with business development projects within the areas of responsibility and to support the company's priorities.
Who you are
Bachelor's degree or equivalent practical experience
5+ years experience working in a Saas/retail/eCommerce company
Ability to multitask; with experience managing multiple accounts simultaneously while paying attention to detail
Ability to thrive in a rapidly changing environment with excellent problem-solving, creative thinking, and analytical skills
Nice to have
Swedish/Nordic language speaking is preferred
Experience working in a Saas/retail/eCommerce company in a hyper-growth phase is preferred
This is Bambuser
Bambuser's Live Video Shopping technology drives customer engagement and sales for some of the world's largest brands and retailers. At the forefront of live streaming technology since 2007, Bambuser launched interactive eCommerce solutions in 2019 and quickly became the platform of choice for companies worldwide. We have established long-term partnerships and supported campaign activations for brands and retailers including Adidas, Hugo Boss, Dior, FENDI, Clarins, Shiseido, John Lewis, Tommy Hilfiger, Selfridges, QVC, and many others.
