Senior cost estimator

Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
Job Description
Project controls is working with also cost estimations to get natural continuous improvements. Cost estimating is working in particular with collecting the necessary data and benchmarking the projects. We are now expanding the group and looking for strong seniority to strengthen the team.
The location for the position is either Gothenburg, Trollhättan, or Stockholm.
Are you an experienced cost estimator with a deep understanding of EPC, EPCM, and other turnkey projects? We are looking for a senior professional with a proven track record to join our team.
Key Responsibilities:
Collect and compile data on materials, labor, and other resources to create accurate cost estimates.
Review project plans and specifications to identify potential cost-driving factors and risks.
Assess economic risks and develop strategies to minimize these risks during the sales phase.
Perform Monte Carlo simulations.
Participate in negotiations with suppliers and contractors to ensure cost-effective solutions.
Qualifications
We are looking for candidates who meet the following qualifications and have experience in the areas listed below.
A bachelor's degree in economics, civil engineering, industrial engineering, or related experience.
Ability to analyze data accurately and create precise cost estimates.
Support younger team members by sharing knowledge.
Strong written and verbal communication skills to clearly present cost analyses.
Ability to identify and resolve cost-related issues effectively.
Knowledge of cost estimation software, practices, and tools used in the industry, such as Cleopatra Enterprise, AACE, and PDRI.
If you have the expertise and experience, we are looking for, we would love to hear from you!
Additional Information
Welcome with your application, the last application date is 2025-06-29
Contact person for questions:
Elin Karlsson, Section Manager Project Controlelin.karlsson@afry.com
We kindly request no direct contact from staffing and recruitment companies or sellers of additional job advertisements.
