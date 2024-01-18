Senior Cost Controller
We are looking for a driven cost controller to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future. You will be part of the project controls organization within the CAM programs team managing estimate reviews, cost control and reporting. You will be an integral part of the Project Execution Controls Team and work intimately with the Project Management, Engineering, Procurement and Finance teams.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Provide overall CAPEX project cost control and estimating expertise.
Analyse, review and report project cost, with support to the business finance function.
Maintain accurate cost budgets and forecasts, reflecting changes accordingly and flagging potential variances as early as possible.
Control project cost outcomes by recommending management interventions.
Work closely with contractor(s) to monitor and validate cost deliverables ensuring contractual compliance.
Work closely with Project Management, Engineering, Procurement and Finance teams across the project in all aspects related to project spend.
Work with continuous improvement of cost and project control processes & tools within CAM assuring alignment with other NV processes.
The person we are looking for is flexible, curios and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work. Our organization values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen. Qualities that we cherish are sense of quality, friendliness, grit and a sense of humor.
Northvolt is an equal opportunity employer. We're a diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who recognise that while our actions as individuals have a role to play in driving Northvolt towards its goals, we always seek to move forward as a team. We offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere where we win as a team - and fail as a team. Northvolt is growing at the speed of light and we are a strong believer in internal career development. For us it's important to look at your skills and potential, please refrain form including your picture and age with your application to help us with this.
Apply with CV in english or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Travel: expected part of the role
Location: Skellefteå
Planned starting date is asap.
Skills & Requirements
We believe that you have :
BSc degree
Solid technical experience in all cost management areas, estimating, pre-contract, post contract and final account.
Excellent communication & presentation skills in english
Analytical skills
Passion and enthusiasm for project Execution, Construction and Commercials.
Circa 4-6 years experience in CAPEX project cost control.
Specific Skills:
CAPEX project cost control.
Proficient in MS suite, Power Bi or equivalent.
Strong attention to detail.
Strong coordination, communication skills and influencing skills.
Commercial and contract exposures.
Personal success factors:
You are a team player, flexible, curious, and eager to learn.
You thrive in an international environment where relationships and stakeholder management are key.
You are proactive and have a can-do attitude that goes beyond expectations. Så ansöker du
