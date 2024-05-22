Senior Control and Protection Commissioning Engineer for Axillary system
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika Visa alla elektronikjobb i Ludvika
2024-05-22
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Sundsvall
eller i hela Sverige
The quality and innovation of the engineering in our products, systems and service offerings keeps our customers ahead. Developing solutions for our customers all over the world and working on our market-leading technologies will challenge and enrich your work and your mind. As a Control and Protection Commissioning Engineer for auxiliary system, you will have the opportunity to develop and contribute your expertise in HVDC technology, lead some of the most interesting projects in the energy field and you will have the opportunity to travel the world.
In this role, you will be part of the HVDC unit where you are involved in the later stages of system test in Hitachi Energy premises. You will also lead the Auxiliary system commissioning activities of Control and Protection and SCADA at customer's premises, be part of the hand-over and trial operation of HVDC links, and have a direct interface with our customers.
For this role we are looking for engineers with different levels of experience. Don't hesitate to apply even if you feel that you don't fulfill all requirements. Most important for this role is your personality, a proactive attitude, and willingness to learn and explore new areas. Good teamwork and collaboration skills are crucial to succeed in the role.
Your Rresponsibilities
Organizing and executing activities related to testing and commissioning work including responsibility for organizing test equipment.
Assisting in technical discussions with the client and the client's consultants.
Keeping yourself well informed about the Scope and Division of Work.
Ensuring that all changes are identified and communicated to the Commissioning Manager.
Assuring that commitments to the customer are met and in accordance with the contract.
leading in tender work for commissioning scope.
leading in and analyzing disturbances that may occur on the system during the commissioning and operation.
Living the Hitachi Energy core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your Background
Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering or equivalent.
Experience form Control and Protection or SCADA scope from design or testing project stages.
Experience from AC sub-stations or HVDC technology.
Experience in Commissioning work in plants of different sizes, complexities, and technologies.
Experience with MACH, IEC61850, HVDC projects, programming of IED relays is an advantage.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken, is required.
Good communication and interpersonal skills as well as an ability to coach others in the commissioning area.
Ability to work according to relevant legislations and standards but with a pragmatic and smooth way of working.
Capacity to handle many parallel activities.
More about us
A really fun and exciting position, a team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
Welcome to apply, last date for submission is 23rd of June 2024. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis so the sooner you show your interest the better.
Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Sveriges Ingenjörer; Mikael Hjort, + 46 107 38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387048; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107 38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Nicole Bergman, Nicole.bergman@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
Lyviksvägen 3 (visa karta
)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Hvdc Jobbnummer
8698396