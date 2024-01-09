Senior Consultant/Lead Consultant/Principal Consultant
Role - Lead Consultant
Technology - Oracle EBS MFG
Location - Sweden
Business Unit - ORC
Compensation - Competitive (including bonus)
Job Description
At Infosys, we assure that your career will never stand still, we will inspire you to build what's next and we will navigate further together. Our journey of learnability, values and trusted relationships with our clients continue to be the cornerstones of our organization and these values are upheld only because of our people.
Your role
In the this role , you will be pivotal to implement the solution and architecture and guide teams on project processes, deliverables.
Responsibilities
Synthesize requirements across different tracks e.g. Sales, Planning, Manufacturing, Services and Finance - and be responsible for designing the end to end solution for the enterprise
Interact directly with customer process consultants and business SME to gather business and technical requirements.
Analyse requirements for different areas, identify cross- functional impact, and provide the optimal solutions to meet requirements end to end.
Provide cross- functional leadership in conversations with customer teams and convince on solution options and decisions.
Coordinate with different tracks to drive an optimal solution and various project milestones from a solution perspective.
Be responsible for ensuring optimal design is delivered to the customer, and any issues are resolved
Recommend process improvements and automations opportunities wherever applicable
Required
Good overall process knowledge in Manufacturing, Inventory, Work In Process, Bills of Material, Costing, and Advanced Supply Chain Planning (ASCP)
Sufficient experience in Oracle EBS modules of Distributions, Supply Chain, Services, Financials
Understand business requirements and be able to convert into system configurations in Oracle modules and bring in diverse perspectives.
Ability to analyse requirements from a cross- functional perspective and design optimal solutions.
Have the End to End understanding of a company's processes
Ability to lead different tracks to ensure completeness of solution activities for the project
Preferred
Exposure to Process Optimization/Modernization through digitization initiatives
Excellent verbal and written communication skills
Experience and desire to work in a Global delivery environment
Ability to lead different teams towards a common objective
Why Infosys
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in more than 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation.
With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.
