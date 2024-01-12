Accounting Business Expert to international fashion company
Are you an experienced accountant looking for new opportunities? We are now looking for an Accounting Business Expert who will join our client in the fashion industry. It will be a position with lots of responsibilty and lots of fun!
OM TJÄNSTEN
In this role, you will work agile in a cross-competence team with a common goal to assure that the product development is in line with business needs and will help solve business problems for customers and business end users.
You will contribute by sharing your accounting and business expertise within your team and support your Product manager with rollout of global solutions and identifying new accounting solution. You will act as a partner to cross-functional stakeholders with the aim of supporting implementation of IT solutions, processes and ways of working that are compliant with local accounting regulations and principles.
Key Responsibilities
• Further develop a deep understanding of existing business within the area using data and user insights to build material that will make business decisions/initiatives.
• Secure clear communication and alignment with stakeholders.
• Support in the definition of solution acceptance criteria and solution testing.
• Support in training material preparation and training execution.
• Continue quality improvement culture established in the team.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
We believe you have a strong background in traditional finance and accounting with a keen interest and experience in solution based projects. You can explain deep subject matter situations relating to finance, accounting and SAP and you are able to solve complex functional problems within a financial and accounting environment.
You have the ability to gather, analyze and understand customer and business needs, to create business cases and tie them to product value propositions based on identified market opportunities.
Furthermore, we believe that you have the following:
• Degree within Business Administration, Economics, IT Economics or equivalent.
• At least 7 years of work experience, ideally within Accounting.
• A genuine interest in accounting process flows from a system perspective, with experience from SAP.
• Good MS office skills.
• You are strategic, analytical and fast in understanding and execution.
• You act as a leader and ideally have some leadership experience.
• Fluent in English, oral and written.
Other information
• Start: 2024-02-01 - 2025-01-31, with the possibility of extension/recruitment. Agreements are initially signed in 6 months.
• Scope: 40 hours/week
• Location: Stockholm
Our recruitment process
