Senior Construction Manager
2025-05-08
Building on our past. Ready for the future
Worley is a global professional services company of energy, chemicals and resources experts. We partner with customers to deliver projects and create value over the life of their assets. We're bridging two worlds, moving towards more sustainable energy sources, while helping to provide the energy, chemicals and resources needed now.
Role Context
Worley is seeking a highly motivated and experienced Construction Manager to join our onshore Nordic Construction Teams, supporting projects across the Nordic region. The role involves working closely with Project and Discipline Managers to provide ongoing construction input into design, scheduling, and estimating activities. This includes developing design packages aligned with construction, commissioning, and project schedule requirements, while considering operational and shutdown constraints. Depending on project awards, the role may transition to a site-based position for EPC or EPCm scopes.
Key Responsibilities
Drive early construction input into design (right-to-left delivery), ensure Execution Plan gate readiness.
Participate in contractor prequalification, tender reviews, and quality assurance plans; collaborate with vendors to ensure constructability and logistics compatibility of equipment.
Conduct modularization and pre-assembly studies, assess site establishment and logistics, and ensure safe, efficient construction methods compliant with statutory and client requirements.
Work with Planning to develop a resourced schedule, ensure timely design package releases, and manage scaffold, insulation, and lift requirements.
Lead in developing HSE plans, ensure all construction is compliant with company and client HSE/QC standards, manage MOC, and oversee inspection and audit processes.
Key requirements
Over 20 years of experience in industrial construction with in-depth knowledge of project hook-up, commissioning, and project management systems.
Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written, with the ability to collaborate effectively with stakeholders.
Strong attention to detail, analytical thinking, and the ability to manage complex construction processes from planning through to completion.
Demonstrated commitment to safety with a track record of HSSE leadership and a focus on delivering projects incident-free.
Deep understanding of how construction activities integrate with overall project execution, ensuring alignment from construction to commissioning and operations.
Moving forward together
We're committed to building a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace where everyone feels they belong, can bring themselves, and are heard. We provide equal employment opportunities to all qualified applicants and employees without regard to age, race, creed, color, religion, sex, national origin, ancestry, disability status, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, genetic information, marital status, citizenship status or any other basis as protected by law.
We want our people to be energized and empowered to drive sustainable impact. So, our focus is on a values-inspired culture that unlocks brilliance through belonging, connection and innovation.
And we're not just talking about it; we're doing it. We're reskilling our people, leveraging transferable skills, and supporting the transition of our workforce to become experts in today's low carbon energy infrastructure and technology.
Whatever your ambition, there's a path for you here. And there's no barrier to your potential career success. Join us to broaden your horizons, explore diverse opportunities, and be part of delivering sustainable change.
