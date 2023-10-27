Senior Configuration Management Engineer
2023-10-27
Our clients are Tier 1s and OEMs from Europe and USA and development is targeted to Automotive Solution what will be deployed in newest cars. The project is considered as technical excellence and we are paying huge attention to technical challenge motivation of our team members as well as excellence compensation.
At our project we are building a computer-in-the-car architecture - key for enabling innovation within areas such as advanced connectivity, machine learning and autonomous drive.
Challanging project to setup infrastructure form scratch for auotmotive solutions for European cars vendors.
Knowledge and creativity are welcome.
Current scope is aimed to cover the development of following products:
Support Software Factory in our CI/CD projects with Configuration Management knowledge. Drive projects where Configuration Management is used to fulfill legal requirements, and quality requirements. Engaging with strategic, Automotive R&D, projects to ensure Configuration Management is included. Create processes, and standards, to support Configuration Management at Software Factory, or as a part of the Configuration Management network. Take part in the daily Software Factory work, with scripts, branching, source code, builds, baselines, documentation etc. Mentoring the organization on Configuration Management, policies, and procedures.
Test Services Test automation frameworks and surrounding infrastructure to enable fast turn around of testing in the CI pipeline. CANoe and Robot framework Allocation and scheduling of test jobs in the rigs (rigs are managed physically by other team) Infrastructure setup and operations using tools like git, gerrit, zuul, jenkins etc.c
Requirements:
The target is currently integrating and testing the next generation of embedded software system towards new generations of cars. To support future platform updates there is now a need to add teams to strengthen the development effort to speed up the integration and to increase software quality.
Is planning to set up big team from 40FTE+ to develop and supply full end-to-end cycle of Integrated Testing framework between ECU's and components on different car architectural layers
Configuration identification, change management, configuration status accounting, configuration verification review and CM audit. Processes, projects, baselines, builds, specifications, reports, tests, quality, versions, changes, tools, scripts, releases etc.
Tech stack:
• Release management - Build management - Configuration management - Change management
Job Responsibilities:
"Support, operate, do reviews of the existing and upcoming features for SW Package, SDB, Integration manifest etc. and educate the community/users on the feature it self" = nurse, evolve and educate
1st line support - Software package reviews and git/gerrit support.
2nd line support - Troubleshoot problems and eventually create stories to modify scripts for development.
Development - Our sw-packages related features in our backlog.
Work with concept - strategic work, collaboration with different stakeholders, educate ARTs etc
Data coordinator - secure that needed data is available in the system on time and with correct format
CM & Build automation
Configuration identification, change management, configuration status accounting, configuration verification review and CM audit. Processes, projects, baselines, builds, specifications, reports, tests, quality, versions, changes, tools, scripts, releases etc. All that is needed to get a good implementation of Configuration Management and to have a working Software Factory.
