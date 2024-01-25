Senior Compliance Officer (742682)
2024-01-25
About this opportunity
Compliance Office has the group responsibility for the three compliance areas: Antitrust (compliance with competition law), Anti-corruption (compliance with corruption and bribery law) and anti-money laundering (compliance with AML laws).
The Compliance Office within GF Legal Affairs & Compliance develops and maintains Ericsson's ethics and compliance program. The Compliance Office also supports compliance teams in the Market Areas or operational units, which are responsible for supporting and supervising the execution of the ethics and compliance program in all operating units and legal entities within the countries of responsibility.
Join us!
What you will do
Provide internal advice and collaboration, assess matters relevant to Allegation Management, Compliance Assurance and Monitor Liaison Office, evaluate potential risk, and advise relevant Ericsson personnel on the appropriate course of action
Provide advice regarding and assistance fulfilling Ericsson's monitorship obligations under the March 2023 Plea Agreement between Ericsson and the U.S. Department of Justice
Exercise exceptional discretion with highly sensitive and confidential legal and compliance matters
You will bring
A Juris Doctor or equivalent from an accredited law school, eligible to practice law in the United States
Demonstrated ability in white collar criminal defense, regulatory enforcement, and financial crime compliance corporate law with expertise in anti-corruption laws and regulations, civil and criminal enforcement, financial crime compliance programs, and United States monitorships
Expertise in data collection and production, attorney-client privilege and work product protection, data privacy/protection laws and regulations (such as the General Data Protection Regulation) required
Comfort addressing urgent ad hoc and emerging projects and issues in a dynamic environment
Good negotiation, networking, and social skills and cultural awareness
Proven ability to gain trust and establish strong working relationships with stakeholders
Demonstrated leadership and change management abilities
Exceptional verbal and written communication and presentation skills
Flexibility and willingness to travel (~20%)
High level of integrity
Ericsson experience (preferred)
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and creativity to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
The selection and interview process is ongoing, so send your application in English as soon as it is ready.
If you have specific questions you email Senior Recruiter Srishti Tandon srishti.tandon@ericsson.com
Location: Stockholm
Note: Security clearance including references and relevant background screening will be conducted for final candidates.
Please send in your application in English as soon as possible since the process is ongoing.
Please note that we cannot process applications sent via email.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
