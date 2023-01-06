Senior Communication Director
Nasdaq is continuously revolutionizing markets and undergoing transformations while we adopt new technologies to develop innovative solutions, constantly aiming to rewrite tomorrow. If you are someone who enjoys working in a results-driven and high-performing international culture and thrives in a creative and dynamic environment, this role is for you!
About the role
As a Senior Communications Director, you will play a central role in driving communications campaigns across our global, diverse and fast-paced business. You will lead communications for Nasdaq's European Market Services (EMS) and Marketplace Platforms businesses with strong expertise at the intersection of technology and financial markets.
In this capacity, you will work directly with the executive leadership team of Nasdaq's EMS and Marketplace Platforms divisions that drive the day-to-day communications across both businesses. Furthermore, you will manage and develop a team of communications specialists across the EMEA region where you will lead the team in the right direction toward our organizational strategies and goals.
Your role will be to develop and oversee the execution of integrated communications strategies and campaigns that advance and protect Nasdaq's brand across Europe, elevate its leadership, and deliver communications initiatives that support and advance Nasdaq's brand, reputational and commercial objectives.
What you will do
Work closely with senior management to keep abreast of company developments and trends to identify and prioritize communication needs and ensure integration and coordination across communication initiatives.
Cultivate a strong internal network across Nasdaq's EMS and Marketplace Technology businesses in order to drive impactful campaigns aligned with commercial objectives and business and product milestones.
Oversee issues management and crisis communications.
Proactively identify key public relations risks and propose risk mitigation tactics.
Establish relationships with emerging influencers within the media landscape to help drive understanding of Nasdaq's differentiated offerings across a number of different stakeholder groups and a growing number of industries.
Develop thought leadership and positioning strategies in support of business leadership.
You will bring
A Bachelor's degree in journalism, communications, marketing, technology, or a related field
Solid experience with several years working in communications/PR, either in-house or agency
Experience with crisis management, issue management, and media relations skills
Leadership experience
Fluency in English, both verbally and writing
Ability to engage and collaborate closely with external clients, suppliers, and internal stakeholders
A strong inner drive and motivation, thriving in a high pace environment
It would be great if you have
Journalism and/or writing background
International working experience
Educational background related to the financial industry
Does this sound like you?
This is a permanent full-time position located in Stockholm. Please submit your application by January 20, 2023.
About Nasdaq Stockholm
Our Stockholm office is located in the harbor area of Frihamnen, we have a private commuter shuttle running in the morning and evening hours between the office and the Karlaplan metro stop. Our office offers free parking, secure bike storage, and bike/e-bike lending. The office also features a gym and recreational sports room, as well as a restaurant and snack shop.
We offer our employees a strong compensation package that includes annual bonuses, equity grants, as well as an employee stock purchase program. Nasdaq Sweden provides its employees with 32 days of annual vacation (plus 1 additional flex day every two months), a generous pension plan, health insurance, career development programs, and more. We advocate flexible ways of working and have a hybrid remote/in-office setting.
Come as You Are
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information, or any other status protected by applicable law.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request an accommodation.
