12 Months Chemistry - Student Work Placement AstraZeneca
Randstad AB / Biomedicinjobb / Mölndal Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Mölndal
2023-11-22
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Mölndal
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
12 Months Chemistry - Student Work Placement
Locations: Gothenburg, SE
24,000 SEK/month
40 hours work/week
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical business and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. AstraZeneca has long been an advocate of student work placement training. AstraZeneca considers its responsibility to help promising scientists develop into the researchers of the future, by immersing them in a world of practical science. This is achieved by aligning each student with a research team working on cutting-edge drug discovery projects. You will feel trusted and empowered to take on new challenges, but with all the help and guidance you need to succeed.
About the Programme
The Chemistry Student Work Placement Programme provides the opportunity for you to undertake a 12-month placement that will introduce you to the world of innovative drug discovery pushing the boundaries of science to deliver life-changing medicines. You'll get to do meaningful work in a pioneering research and development driven organisation. As well as developing the skills, knowledge and network that will set you up for success, you will be among curious, passionate and open-minded people eager to learn, follow the science, helping you grow as professionals in a truly collaborative and global team.
Who can apply?
Join the Undergraduate Student Work Placement Programme and be part of making a difference, making connections, and gaining the tools and experience to open doors and fulfil your potential. We are looking for students completing either their Bachelor's or Master's degree at a Swedish institution who have a right to work in Sweden for 12 months without the need of additional work permits. In all our programmes we look for individuals who have drive, enthusiasm, strong team working skills and a desire to learn. Specific requirements are listed below.
Additional Information:
Applications are now open until 12 January 2024, with interviews to take place in March 2024. Start date 2nd September 2024. Applications must be submitted in English.
After you submit your application, you will receive a link to complete your application where you will be invited to answer questions about your motivation for this placement and upload your English CV, transcripts if available and certificate of registration.
Please inform us if you require adjustment support when contacted to schedule an interview - necessary adjustments can be made for assessment centers.
Queries can be directed to rdplacementsstudentships@astrazeneca.com
Responsibilities
What you can expect:
We offer 12-month placements at AstraZeneca's Gothenburg site in Sweden for students at Swedish institutions. The placements will provide you with the opportunity to learn about analytical chemistry with a focus on chromatographic and spectroscopic techniques. The work will include method development for chiral and achiral separations in both analytical and preparative scale. You will also be exposed to spectroscopic techniques such as X-ray fluorescence, mass spectrometry and NMR. You will have the opportunity to use chemometrics tools to evaluate the results of the work. You will be able to improve your communication skills while presenting your work to the wider teams, helping you to develop a range of transferable skills as well as promoting and extending your proficiency as a scientist. Placement students will be hosted in the Separation Science Lab in Early Chemical Development and employed by AstraZeneca's Early Talent partner Randstad Life Sciences.
Therapy areas
Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism
Respiratory & Immunology
Oncology
Laboratory-based Placements
You will be embedded in one of AstraZeneca's research teams working with world class scientists to deliver new medicines to patients. You will spend the majority of your placement working on a bespoke chemistry project and will be assigned a dedicated work placement Supervisor. You will have the opportunity to develop a range of transferable attributes including communication and presentation skills. You will also be given access to AstraZeneca's early talent network.
Qualifications
Essential requirements:
BSc or MSc or equivalent students in any Chemistry aligned course at a Swedish University.
You must have completed at least two years of your university education at the time of starting the placement and be returning to complete your studies after this opportunity ends.
Performing at a high level, with the potential to achieve a pass with distinction.
Applicants must have the eligibility to work in Sweden for 12 months from September 2024.
Students will be expected to take a study break from their education to participate in the programme, this will need to be arranged by the student at their institution. Please ensure that you receive the approval to take a study break from your university.
AstraZeneca embraces diversity and equality of opportunity and is committed to building an inclusive and diverse team representing all backgrounds, with as wide a range of perspectives as possible, and harnessing industry-leading skills. Applications to join the team from all qualified candidates are welcome and considered, regardless of their characteristics.
About the company
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential. With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
Not specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Kontakt
Veronika Knudsen veronika.knudsen@randstad.se +46123456789 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Randstad AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8280108