Senior Commodity Buyer - Mobility Benefits
2024-09-25
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
The biggest technology shift in decades within transportation has begun. In a changing world with new customer requirements status quo is not an option. Imagine using your expertise to support transition to sustainable transport solutions for the future?
We are now looking for a Senior Buyer to be located in Gothenburg. Most stakeholders, projects and suppliers you will be working with are in Sweden, but we also have the global, strategic responsibility for purchasing within the Volvo Group. Your main stakeholder is the HR organization.
Some interesting elements in your job are:
• Drive purchasing activities for your segments (e.g. Company Cars and Mobility Benefits)
• Lead supplier negotiations
• Build and maintain strong business relationships with our suppliers
• Build and maintain a strong relationships with internal stakeholders.
• Change management (business models, internal way of working, processes...)
• Contributing to the Sustainability approach of the Volvo Group by bringing (sustainable) ideas and solutions
No one can do it all! Do not let the above hold you back from applying. Basically the job is to make sure that the segment develops according to the overall strategy - how you then actually do that, that is what we are eager to hear more about.
Your future team
The Travel & HR Services team is a team of passionate and driven colleagues located in Gothenburg and Lyon. In this team you will work in an exciting and global environment and join a team with a positive atmosphere who enjoys working together. We see opportunities, we are flexible, we support each other and are open for dialogue and exchange.
The strength is the team-player-culture. We support each other, have lots of energy and we make sure you have a smile on your face when you come to work. You will join a passionate and engaged team located in both Gothenburg and Lyon, creating business value in an open and multicultural, dynamic environment.
We work closely together with our cross-functional stakeholders in the internal and external ecosystem and we are here to make a difference and shape the world we want to live in.
All of the above is important, but it is vital that:
• You like to do business and have a passion for purchasing.
• You have Business Financing skills and a strong analytical mind.
• You demonstrate excellent communication skills, and you are comfortable in a cross-functional and multicultural set-up (both in Swedish and English).
• You have the ability to build and maintain strong relationships with your counterparts.
• You are driven, responsible and accountable for your deliveries.
• You are solution-oriented and can simplify complex topics.
• Experience from sourcing Mobility and/or Company Cars is meriting.
• You have an adequate academic education.
That's a lot of requirements you might think. Well if you are eager to learn, love doing business and have the drive to take on new challenges, you will love it here.
What's in it for you?
In this job you will have great opportunities to develop your career in purchasing. The team is involved in many strategic projects and our input is valued highly. Personal growth and professional development is guaranteed - we promised you will not be bored!
Curious and have some questions? Contact me:
Camilla Wester Camilla.wester@volvo.com
Head of Travel and HR Services Purchasing
Last day of application is October 6th 2024.
Position is based in Gothenburg.
Please submit your application in English
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
