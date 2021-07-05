Senior Commerce Cloud Developer - AB Electrolux - Datajobb i Stockholm

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos AB Electrolux

AB Electrolux / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-07-05Our Direct to Consumer IT solutions team is focused on a journey to deliver a best-in-class e-commerce solution by leveraging the channel as a new competitive edge for Electrolux.The ideal candidate will be working to drive this technically. Using their passion for consumer-centrism to deliver a stable SAP CX platform which is headless and can be connected to any frontend presentation layer.Implementing proven software engineering standards, automation processes, use of cloud services like Azure and the latest features of Java, you will be part of the team that will deliver a high quality e-commerce platform enabling sales & conversion and for the business as well as a high degree of customer satisfaction.You will participate in the full life cycle of development through Design, Build, Test,Deployment, Support & Continuous Improvement of the platform. You will be expected to use your existing knowledge and experience of previous technologies and development practices to contribute to the continual improvement of your team.The candidate will be responsible for the overall governance and code quality of the platform.Key ResponsibilitiesThe following tasks are involved (but not limited to):Involvement with analysis & detailing of business requirements as a close collaboration with team functional analysts.Design, develop and deliver a stable solution as an enterprise web shop application based on the SAP CX.Overseeing overall CX architecture, Impex's, Cron jobs and out of box features implementation.Involvement in implementing the RESTFUL web services within the OCC layer of SAP CCv2.Involvement in regular deployment and release management of code features amounts various code tenants (TEST, STAGE & PRODUCTION).Actively participating in the daily SCRUM meetings to produce quality development according to various business sprint backlog.Facilitating & driving key technical design workshops around SAP CX & the E2E e-commerce platform.Collaborating & leading (from time-to-time) remote development team.Proactively participate in the team and engage with various business stakeholders to discover and deliver on issues, improvements and general quality.It is important that candidate appreciate the challenge of being a cornerstone in the digital transformation of Electrolux technically. This requires an excellent communication skills as well as being used to working in a cross functional environment.The role will be based in Stockholm, and might require travel from time to time.Experiences7+ years of experience as SAP Hybris Developer.Design and implementation of e-commerce/Omni-channel platform solutions based on SAP CX.5+ years of SAP Hybris projects SDLC and implementation experience.Solid experience with Java, J2EE and Spring frameworks.Good understanding of Hybris/e-commerce B2C end to end solution, implementation and related integrations.Experience in integrating SAP CX with SAP Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) applications and other third part systems.Strong understanding of core SAP CX suite out of the box functionality (Hybris Marketing, C4C) is preferred.Good working knowledge in writing unit test cases & test automation.Hands on experience in Hybris (HMC, CS WCMS & SmartEdit).Hands on experience to use Apache-Tomcat, Bamboo for deploying developed code.Knowledge of Containerization (Docker & Kubernetes).Hands on experience with JIRA tool & the whole Atlassian suite.Sound knowledge in writing complex SQL query.Has cultivated a strong skill to adapt and understand new domains easily and quickly.Strong business acumen, possessing good analytical, communication, presentation skills and ability to think out of box.SAP Hybris Commerce Certification is an advantage.Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or other related fields preferred.2021-07-05Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-19AB ElectroluxSANKT GÖRANSGATAN 14311217 Stockholm5848150