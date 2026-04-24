Senior COM Developer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-04-24
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About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will join a highly advanced automotive environment that is moving rapidly toward fully electric, software-defined vehicles. The assignment sits at the heart of a zonal architecture where next-generation zone controllers bring together body control, I/O control, power distribution, gateway functions, and power supply in one integrated platform.
In this role, you will work close to both software and hardware, from early design and configuration to industrialization and follow-up in real vehicles. You will help shape the communication area of the zone controller and contribute to a platform designed for continuous improvement, smarter functionality, and faster delivery across the vehicle fleet. It is an exciting opportunity if you want to influence a core part of future embedded architecture in a technically demanding setting.
Job DescriptionYou define and develop the communication area for the zone controller, from BSW configuration to applications running in customer vehicles.
You help integrate the software stack with ECU components across the vehicle and secure smooth interaction between different parts of the platform.
You drive development, testing, and integration activities in close collaboration with cross-functional teams and external partners.
You plan and coordinate test activities, including validation scope and equipment needs.
You support high-quality ECU deliveries for manufacturing by guiding configuration work and contributing to robust implementation.
You contribute to automated workflows for continuous integration, continuous testing, and efficient software deployment.
You identify and explore architectural enablers that strengthen quality, scalability, and long-term technical evolution.
You collaborate in a global engineering setup with specialists across embedded software, systems, and platform development.
RequirementsStrong expertise in AUTOSAR.
Solid experience in embedded software development.
Experience working with communication software in complex ECU-based systems.
Ability to work across software, hardware, CI pipelines, and system safety considerations.
Experience of development, testing, and integration in a quality-focused engineering environment.
A structured and self-driven way of working, with the ability to turn architectural direction into practical implementation.
Fluent English, written and spoken.
Nice to haveExperience with configuration management tools.
Knowledge of gateway solutions.
Experience with software release processes.
Python.
Experience with CAN and Automotive Ethernet communication.
Experience with HIL systems and real-time simulation.
Experience with continuous integration, continuous verification, and continuous development.
Experience with platform development.
Experience with long-term roadmap and technical evolution planning.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7636934-1966714". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9875634