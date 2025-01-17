Senior Cloud Software Engineer to Dirac
2025-01-17
Dirac is here to change the world of sound. If you have experience in cloud development, you now have the opportunity to join this leading organization in high-end audio technology. Do not hesitate to send in your application, and become a part of this world-renowned company!
Dirac work with high quality technology and has given them a customer base that includes many of the world's most reputable brands. They offer an entrepreneurial environment and colleagues passionate about both building a great business and inventing the future of sound.
The advanced audio signal processing algorithms are all developed in-house, and target to correct, optimize and enhance the audio experience in a wide range of applications including mobile, headsets, virtual & augmented reality, gaming, automotive, home and professional audio, as well as machine listening applications.
As cloud engineer, you'll dive into an exciting world where code meets sound. You'll be an integral part of a dynamic and agile team, consisting of passionate software engineers and audio enthusiasts to perfecting filter computation backend services, license system, and other services that support a range of audio tools in Dirac's Intelligent Audio Platform. You will also be working on many of the bits and pieces that make up end-user facing audio products, such as Dirac Live. In this position you will work according to SCRUM. Together with the team you will develop the software platform.
Here are some words from Joel, who works in the team today, about why he enjoys working at Dirac:
'' I joined Dirac because I was attracted by the exciting products the company develops. Since joining Dirac, I have developed a lot in my professional role. In the team, we have the great opportunity to choose the technology we want to use to solve our challenges. Dirac consists of talented and committed colleagues who work together on very fun products! '' - Joel, Cloud Softwre Engineer at Dirac
You are offered
• To be part of one of Sweden's hottest and fastest growing tech companies, with best-in-class technology and a customer-base that includes many of the world's most reputable brands
• The opportunity to lead and drive technical projects in collaboration with cross-functional teams
• A very important role in shaping the company's future
• To work with relatable products from beginning to end
Academic Work is responsible for the recruitment process but you will be employed directly by Dirac.
Work tasks
• Work closely with the Product Owner and help prioritize the backlog
• Create and maintain web services that support the Intelligent Audio Platform and other internal and external applications
• Participate in architecture discussions and work towards a solution which can be reused across Dirac's product offerings
• Implement and maintain continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines to ensure automated and efficient software delivery
• Architect cloud infrastructure on which to deploy our services in an efficient, reliable and maintainable way
• Stay up-to-date with industry trends and advancements in cloud technologies, audio processing techniques, software engineering best practices
• Master's degree or other relevant degree in computer science, software engineering, or a related field
• Experience with professional software development and relevant software engineering tools for version control, automated testing, and code review
• Fluency in spoken and written English
It is meriting, but not a requirement, if you have experience or good understanding of any of the following:
• Proficiency in programming languages Go, TypeScript/JavaScript, and Python
• Have experience with infrastructure-as-code tools like Terraform, CDK, or CloudFormation
• Knowledge of containerization technologies like Docker, Amazon ECS and cloud platforms such as Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, or Azure
• Have experience with front-end frameworks like React, or Vue.js
In this recruitment process, we will put great emphasis on your personal qualities where we see that you value the importance of creating good relationships and sharing knowledge, and see feedback as a tool for mutual growth. You have excellent communication skills as you will be working with cross-functional teams. With a natural ability to lead, you guide projects and/or teams with a focus on achieving strategic goals. Your deep technical knowledge is matched by an insightful understanding of its wider implications. Furthermore, we see that you are:
• Collaborative
• Structured
• Self-sufficient
• Solution-oriented
Other information
• Start: As soon as we find you!
• Work extent: Full time
• Location: Uppsala - Dragarbrunnsgatan 73
• Contact information: This recruitment process is conducted by Academic Work. It is a request from Dirac that all questions regarding the position are handled by Academic Work
Our recruitment process
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
Dirac is here to change the world of sound. We're inventing the future of audio with superior experiences for any content, device, and space. For the many, not the few. Based in Sweden, Dirac optimizes digital audio, perfecting sound for better listening in any environment. The patented sound solution technology spans across mobile, gaming, Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality, headphones, streaming, automotive, residential and commercial AV, boosting whatever sound you're listening to, wherever you're listening.
For professionals, Dirac produces the industry's most powerful suite of audio tools for signal processing. Some of the world's most respected brands, including Rolls Royce, Volvo, Polestar, BMW, BYD, Harman, Datasat, NAD, ASUS, and OPPO bring the Dirac sound experience to their customers. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-17
