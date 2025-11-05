Senior Cloud Security Engineer
2025-11-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Upplands-Bro
, Södertälje
Assignment description
For our client, we are looking for a Senior Cloud Security Engineer to support the deployment of a secure, automated confidential computing solutio.
The consultant will finalize the deployment of a TC Confidential Computing solution enabling secure third-party access to a Data Lake. The work includes automation as code delivery, integration of attestation services and Trusted Execution Environments (TEE), certificate management, and collaboration with automation and networking teams. The consultant will also ensure proper integration with data transfer nodes, PBS services for GPU and OCP workloads, verify GPU MPS and AMD SEV functionality, and update LLDs based on the as-built environment.
Requirements:
Proven experience in confidential or trusted computing environments (TC Confidential Computing)
Strong skills in automation and infrastructure as code
Knowledge of attestation, TEE, and certificate management
Experience with GPU environments, preferably AMD SEV
Familiarity with PBS, OCP, and data integration
Start date: ASAP
Duration: 1-3 months, possible extension.
Location: Sweden. Most of the work can be done remotely.
Allocation: 100%
Locations: Gothenburg (SE) or Stockholm (SE)
Remote: 75%
Assignment period: 10 Nov 202510 Feb 2026
Application deadline: 06 Nov 2025
Required skills:
AMD SEV, Infrastructure as Code (IaC), Certificate Management, OCP, PBS, Trusted Computing, Cloud Security, Automation, GPU Environments, Trusted Execution Environments (TEE)
