Senior Cloud Fullstack Developer
SiNIX Application AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2024-07-04
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos SiNIX Application AB i Göteborg
Om jobbet
SiNIX Application AB is a subsidiary of SiNIX Group AB. SiNIX GROUP is a constellation of expert consulting companies, all clearly niched in their field of specialization. The group stands out because of hand-picked professionals that gives us the opportunity to be an important partner in a growing area of technology. All with a common goal, to make our customers more competitive.
SiNIX Application has a high demand for Fullstack developers for a vast number of clients in Automotive, Telecom, Fintech and MedTech. We are looking for skilled software developers with experience in developing fullstack solutions for deployment on cloud platforms. You will work tightly with other developers in agile teams and with edge technologies.
Our mission
SiNIX Application deliver pioneering expertise in software (SW) development. Leveraging the power of cloud computing technology and maintaining on-premise competencies.
Our expertise includes custom software application development, full-stack cloud-based solutions, security and migration, mastery in Kubernetes, Development and deployment of scalable Internet of Things (IoT)
Who are you?
You have a number of years of experience from cloud back- and/or frontend development and related technologies and frameworks. We believe that you are curious, flexible, open-minded, and eager to continuously improve your skills. You have an innovative, pragmatic, collaborative and creative mind-set of handling technical challenges. You enjoy teamwork, but at the same time you can work independently and drive development on your own. You have a positive attitude and a willingness and ability to take initiatives to progress and deliver.
Education
MSc/BSc Computer Science, Software Engineering or equivalent
Required Qualifications
3+ years of front-end, back-end and/or full-stack development
Experience with dominant cloud management platforms like GC, AWS (CloudFormation, IAM, EC2, ECS, Lambda, API Gateway), Azure
Experience with container orchestration such as Docker, Swarm, Kubernetes, Helm
Knowledge in industry standard front-end development and frameworks, i.e Java/TypeScript, Node.js, Angular, Vue, React, Next.js
Knowledge in back-end development covering Java, Go, Spring Boot, Maven, REST API, Junit, C++
Knowledge in security enforcement, such as PKI, Oauth2, HIDS, network security
Experience in Data stores, such as MySQL, MongoDB, Dynamodb. Aurora PostgreSQL, Kafka, Redis
Meritorious
Linux
CI/CD, Git, Jira, Jenkins
Agile
We offer
Interesting assignments
Great and skilled colleagues
Lots of fun and learning
A flexible salary setup Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-30
E-post: martin.trygg@sinix.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

SiNIX Application AB
(org.nr 559437-1055), https://www.sinix.se/
Pumpgatan 1 (visa karta
)
417 55 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8787036