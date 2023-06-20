Senior Cloud Engineer
2023-06-20
Are you interested in cloud development, processes, and infrastructure?
Would you like to work with world-leading tech companies in Gothenburg? At Explipro you will have the opportunity to work with different industries and customers and learn new technologies.
We are a consultancy company working on our customer's most exciting projects. If you want to work with the latest technologies and experience the Swedish work culture and society with great work-life balance and many other benefits please continue reading!
This position is to relocate to Sweden and work on-site with leading tech companies. If you do not have availability and interest to relocate, do not apply.
About you
We want to hire customer-focused Engineers with knowledge of cloud technologies such as AWS and Azure. Depending on the position it is good to have a background within Development, DevOps/SRE, or Infrastructure.
You are interested to help our customers to move to cloud-native technologies or developing their applications, cloud platforms, and strategies.
You are comfortable working in teams and value effective communication. You are helpful and have the ability to listen.
Requirements/wish list:
• Experience with AWS, Azure, or others.
• Programming experience (Java, Golang, Python, etc)
• Solid Linux experience
• Scripting and automation experience (Shell, Bash, etc)
• Experience with modern tools for Monitoring, Orchestration, DevOps, and CI/CD
• Other keywords are e.g. Kubernetes, Docker, Terraform, Microservices, and Test Driven Development.
• Knowledge from both Dev and Ops is meritorious. Also cybersecurity and architect experience.
• Fluent English skills, in both speech and writing
About Explipro
Our natural approach is helpfulness and simplicity. We like challenges and we help each other and our customers to solve problems of different kinds. It is important for us that you appreciate our values and that you are eager to contribute to making us grow together.
Career Growth Opportunities - being a consultancy company keeps variety in your work and new opportunities happening all the time! We have a long-term perspective on our consultants and invest in competence development and individual career plans.
Welcome to your application!
Benefits in Sweden
Competitive salaries
Work Flexibility / TimeBank
Paid vacation of 25 working days
Hybrid work (according to customer requirements)
Fitness Allowance (up to 4000sek)
Parental Leave (up to 480 days per child)
Healthcare
Sickness and Disability leave
