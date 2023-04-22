Senior Cloud Engineer
iNext is a leading technology solutions provider, dedicated to helping businesses transform, innovate, and grow. Our diverse team of experts collaborates with clients to develop scalable and sustainable cloud solutions, enabling them to remain competitive in an ever-evolving digital landscape.
We are seeking an experienced and highly-skilled Excellent Cloud Engineer with proficiency in AWS and Azure platforms. As a key member of our team, you will help drive the development and implementation of cloud-based solutions, ensuring the highest standards of security, reliability, and performance.
Responsibilities
Design, develop, and implement cloud infrastructure solutions using both AWS and Azure platforms, based on project requirements and industry best practices.
Migrate and manage complex, multi-tier applications on both AWS and Azure, ensuring optimal performance and minimal downtime.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to establish and implement cloud architecture, ensuring seamless integration with existing systems and technologies.
Develop and maintain Infrastructure as Code (IAC) scripts, leveraging tools such as Terraform, CloudFormation, and ARM Templates to automate cloud infrastructure provisioning and management.
Implement and configure monitoring, logging, and alerting tools to ensure high availability, fault tolerance, and scalability of cloud infrastructure.
Analyze and optimize cloud resource utilization, identifying improvement and cost reduction areas.
Ensure adherence to security and compliance standards, implementing necessary controls to safeguard sensitive data and maintain regulatory compliance.
Troubleshoot and resolve complex technical issues, providing guidance and support to team members as needed.
Keep up-to-date with emerging trends and advancements in cloud technologies, applying this knowledge to recommend and implement improvements to existing solutions.
Participate in knowledge-sharing sessions and contribute to internal documentation, promoting a culture of continuous learning and improvement.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
5+ years of experience in cloud engineering, with proven expertise in both AWS and Azure platforms.
AWS Certified Solutions Architect - Associate or Professional, and Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert certifications are highly desired.
Strong knowledge of cloud-native technologies and services, including computing, storage, networking, and security.
Hands-on experience with Infrastructure as Code (IAC) tools, such as Terraform, CloudFormation, or ARM Templates.
Proficiency in scripting languages, such as Python, Bash, or PowerShell.
Familiarity with containerization and orchestration technologies like Docker, Kubernetes, or Amazon ECS.
Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting skills, with the ability to work independently and collaboratively.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to articulate complex technical concepts to both technical and non-technical audiences.
A continuous learner with a passion for staying up-to-date with the latest industry trends and advancements.
We offer:
At iNext we strive to have a caring and inspiring work environment where you are encouraged to be yourself, and where you can grow as a person. We believe in a culture that makes everyone feel appreciated and included, and the opportunity to challenge yesterday's ideas!
We also offer:
An opportunity to be part of a fast-growing company with the freedom to fulfill your idea.
A modern environment, right in central Gothenburg.
The opportunity to make a big impact. We love people with entrepreneurial minds, so if you're ready to run with your ideas, this is the place for you.
Wellness grant
