Senior Cloud Developer (Steam)
2025-02-11
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
About Us
We are an innovation-driven IT product and consulting company committed to providing high-quality solutions and consultants.
At Luday AB, our primary objective is to deliver services of the highest quality. We take the time to fully understand the requirements of each client before creating software solutions or providing consulting resources specifically suited to their needs. To help our clients maximize the value of their software solutions, we also offer ongoing support and maintenance.
About You
We are seeking a Senior Cloud Developer to join our Software Engineering & Advanced Technology department in Gothenburg, Sweden. This position will strengthen our Steam cloud development team.
Are you a talented software developer with a passion for cloud architecture and experience in building cloud-native applications? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you at our Gothenburg office.
You'll thrive in this role if you are a team player with strong communication skills, a fast learner, and someone who enjoys sharing knowledge to empower your colleagues. You are not afraid to present creative solutions, backed by real-world experience in cloud-native application development.
Join our small, cross-functional team leading the transformation of our organization's processes to cloud-native. Our mission is to redesign, simplify, and accelerate cloud deployments while ensuring reliability across our global cloud environments.
As a Cloud Developer, you will collaborate with teams across Software Development, Support, Sales, and Customer Solutions to help shape our cutting-edge SaaS product. Your responsibilities will include developing services supporting our Planning solution, enhancing deployment infrastructure and security, building customer-facing tools, and driving the transition to cloud-based infrastructure.
Required Qualifications:
Strong experience in backend development and microservices architecture
Hands-on experience with AWS cloud services
Proficiency in containerization and Kubernetes
Degree in Computer Science or equivalent professional experience
Preferred Qualifications:
Strong development experience in one or more languages (Python, Go, Java, etc.)
Experience in architectural design for cloud-native services
Knowledge of observability tools and frameworks (metrics, logging, tracing)
Experience working in Unix/Linux environments
Why Join Us?
At our company, we embrace DevOps culture and modern cloud-native development practices. Our tech stack is designed for continuous integration, delivery, and deployment, leveraging technologies like GitOps, AWS services, Kubernetes, and OpenTelemetry.
Join our team of passionate developers shaping the future of our SaaS solutions in the airline industry. We offer a collaborative work environment, excellent professional growth opportunities, and a competitive compensation package.
