Senior Character Artist
Fatalist Development AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm Visa alla grafiska jobb i Stockholm
2023-06-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Fatalist Development AB i Stockholm
, Malmö
, Storuman
, Malå
eller i hela Sverige
Avalanche Studios Group is looking for a Senior Character Artist to join our team to work on our newest AAA title. Avalanche Studios is the division dedicated to ambitious, externally published, AAA open-world games like the Just Cause series, Mad Max and Rage 2.
On this project we want you to become the newest member of our talented art team and translate the Art Director's vision into reality. Sounds like fun to you? Do you feel you have the skills for this? Then we would love to hear from you!
The Position
We are looking for someone that is passionate about games and thrives in a fast-paced development environment. Our organization is agile, allowing us to make decisions and course corrections without long turnaround times. We value all team members input to the project, as we believe that we are game developers first, and specialists second. If you are looking for a position and project that will allow you to grow and take ownership; this is the job you have been waiting for.
Like all employees at Avalanche you will alongside your project also participate in the company wide knowledge organization we call Crafts. As a Character Artist you will be a member of the Art Craft where you will meet with colleagues with the same specialization. Here you will share experiences and knowledge with each other in order to further develop your skills and to be aligned cross-project on what makes the best Open-world experiences.
Required Qualifications
Experience and passion in stylized art
Previous work experience of at least four years.
Previously created character and creature models for one or more published AA or AAA games
Excellent skills in Maya, Photoshop, Substance Painter and Z-brush or equivalent
A strong sense of asset ownership though the art pipeline, taking full responsibility for assets from initial creation to implementation in the final product
Ability to quickly iterate on designs and build upon existing work to create new directions or variants
Strong communication skills and ability to deliver content for other departments of the team to work with
You have an excellent artistic ability and you are driven to find the right visual feeling and quality in your work
Beneficial Qualifications
Passion for playing and making games
Technical art skills such as rigging and skinning
Experience using multiple engines and tool chains
Employee promise
We provide goals, instead of instructions, and the opportunity to do the best work of your career.
Our Values
At Avalanche Studios Group, we believe in worlds beyond limits, we are committed to developing a diverse and inclusive workplace. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. Everyone at Avalanche Studios Group has a shared responsibility to create an open and inclusive work environment where everyone is treated equally and with respect. Being part of our world is not contingent on where you're from, your gender, or sexual orientation. It's all about your passion and creativity.
How to Apply
To apply for this position please register below. Apply as soon as possible as we review applications continuously. All further information is provided under non-disclosure agreement only.
We will only consider candidates who have submitted their CV and who can work from the office in Stockholm or Malmö, a few days a week. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Fatalist Development AB
(org.nr 556755-2418), https://avalanchestudios.com
Västgötagatan 5 (visa karta
)
118 27 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Fatalist Development AB Jobbnummer
7865194