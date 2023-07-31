Senior Cash Manager - Volvo Cars
2023-07-31
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
You want an exciting career in Treasury that contributes to positive change. So, what's your next move?
Imagine being part of the most exciting industry on the planet. Our future is all about tech - electrified and eventually self-driving cars, totally connected to people's everyday lives. But how do we introduce this future in a way that's safe and sustainable? These are some of the questions we're solving here at Volvo Cars.
Join us and watch your ideas shape the future of mobility.
Group Treasury at Volvo Cars - let's introduce ourselves
Group Treasury drives business value by capitalizing and mitigating financial risks. We have a group wide and global responsibility for the management of all financial risks, funding, payment infrastructure and bank relationships.
Senior Cash Manager - this is what you'll do
We are now looking for a candidate to join the Cash & Treasury Risk Management Team, which has a group wide responsibility for Cash Management, i.e. payments and collection infrastructure, bank accounts, cash concentration and subsidiary funding as well as Treasury Risk Management, which includes macro analysis, global debt funding activities, liquidity management and managing the Group's risk exposure related to currencies, commodities and interest rates. Effectively the team functions as the Groups internal bank.
You will play an important role within Treasury and wider Volvo Cars working in the area of cash management. Your key objective is to create and manage a world-class ecosystem for payments and cash. You will be managing and developing our inhouse bank setup including payment factory, netting and global cash pools as well be a key driver to build up Volvo Cars' consumer payment infrastructure globally. In addition, you will also be the main speaker partner towards business units in all types of Treasury matters.
You will work in close collaboration with both external and internal stakeholders. The position is based at Volvo Cars HQ in Gothenburg, but we are also open to remote working.
Your tasks and responsibilities in this position will be:
• Drive, implement and manage cash management activities globally
• Lead for the consumer payment infrastructure
• Ensure that consumer payment infrastructure is aligned with overall cash management ecosystem by identifying synergies and build on commonalities
• Drive cash management RFP processes, commercial negotiations, and build and manage relationships with banks, payment service providers and other financial partners
• Lead and drive projects for implementation of new payment and cash pool infrastructure
• Be key the Treasury Stakeholder towards Business, Digital, Legal, and Finance Operations regarding payments
• Analyze payment methods, new payment trends and their treasury implications
We're looking for you!
You have a university degree in Finance, Legal, Engineering or Computer/Systems Science. As a person, you make things happen and want to create and build great payment infrastructure. You also have a strong interest in payments and how new technology in this area can shape the future and bring business value.
You have a robust knowledge and understanding of Treasury as well as familiarity and interest within cash management with specific focus on consumer payments. Further, you have payment experience of working at corporate treasury, corporate merchant, a payment provider, or bank, preferably with global exposure and you have proven record of negotiating agreements with banks and payment providers.
You have deep understanding of payment methods and their different characteristics in terms of user experience, risks and cost. As a functional leader you have a high integrity and excellent project management skills. Moreover, you are a target-oriented individual who has a drive to proactively improve and challenge, with ability to take own initiative and solve issues.
Let's get to know each other
Welcome to apply by the latest on the 27th of August 2023. Please note that in Sweden we are in the midst of vacation and we will start the first interview round after the last application date.
If you have any questions about the role, please contact Hiring Manager Johan Larsson at johan.larsson@volvocars.com
If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please contact Senior Recruiter Lotta Ericsson at lotta.ericsson@volvocars.com
Make sure to submit your application in English and note that applications via email will not be considered due to GDPR.
Please take the time to learn more about Life at Volvo Cars here: https://lnkd.in/e4iC_Djk
Welcome with your application!
Our sights are set on becoming a fully electric car company by 2030 and climate neutral by 2040. Big plans like these call for talented people who share our values and passion for positive change. So, we're looking for the change makers. The free thinkers. The self-motivators. The visionaries. The leaders. The dreamers. The believers. We're looking for you.
