Senior BWR core design engineer
2023-12-05
Senior BWR Nuclear Design Engineer, Westinghouse Västerås
Are you interested in working with advanced technology and being part of an innovative team that supports Westinghouse's mission to provide clean energy solutions? Do you have physics knowledge, analytical skills and do you enjoy a dynamic and international working environment? Great - you should join our team!
The Core Design team in Västerås, Sweden has the core design responsibility for BWR, PWR and VVER reactors. Our work provides a critical contribution to the operation and business of nuclear power plants around the world. We are looking to strengthen an already experienced BWR core design team with an additional experienced resource to broaden and deepen our applications as well as providing guidance to younger engineers.
Our team is part of the EMEA Fuel Engineering department, which in addition to core design is responsible for criticality analyses, materials, thermal hydraulics, fuel rod design, mechanical design, safety analyses and method and software development.
Your Day-To-Day Work
Using Westinghouse-specific BWR core simulators, your task is the nuclear design for our customers' BWR reactors. Developing nuclear fuel designs for manufacturing and performing core simulations based on the fuel assemblies' placement in the core, you contribute to the optimization of fuel utilization and assurance that the safety and regulatory requirements are fulfilled. The analyses are documented in reports, most often in English.
Examples of customer projects that you can be involved in as a nuclear design engineer are cycle-specific safety analyses, development of the nuclear design for manufacturing, review of core loading plans developed by the customer, licensing of fuel and core optimization in support of business quotes. Other tasks may concern validation and quality assurance of the core simulator codes and tools that we use and develop internally and contributing to the development and licensing of new analysis methods and applications.
An important part of your work will be complex core optimization specifically for long (18-24 month) cycle operation and performing studies of innovative design, operation, and analysis method solutions. However, your tasks can also expand into other areas of nuclear fuel analysis such as reload safety analysis, criticality, fuel rod design, and LOCA analysis.
Supporting our customers with recommendations and best-practice for how to best operate our fuel is another important task. Examples are operational restrictions with respect to pellet-cladding interaction (PCI) and how to mitigate further degradation in case of a fuel failure. This can also include working with customers on core monitoring system development and implementation for monitoring the fuel for operational restrictions.
There are currently many ongoing development activities related to expanding BWR technology, which means there are great opportunities for the right person to continue to grow and develop in the role as a senior BWR core design engineer with Westinghouse.
Who You Are
Your academic background is Master or Bachelor of Science (nuclear engineering, energy systems engineering, engineering physics or equivalent) and you have at least 10 years of relevant experience in the nuclear industry.
You have an analytical mind with a good sense of accuracy, accountability and questioning attitude. You have an interest in confronting new problems and working on innovative solutions. Your communication skills are good in both written and spoken English and preferably also in Swedish, and you enjoy working both independently as well as in a team.
As documentation of analysis results and methodology development is an essential part of the work, you should also have a talent for writing reports and analysis method descriptions. You should be willing to share your knowledge with and provide mentoring of younger engineers.
Additional Information
We hope that you find this opportunity interesting, appealing and challenging! We are looking forward to receiving your complete applicationas soon as possible.
For more information about the position, you are welcome to contact:
Recruiting manager Anna Lindquist (Manager, Core Design, EMEA Fuel Engineering, Västerås, Sweden), phone +46 21-34 79 14 or e-mail lindquam@westinghouse.com
This position is part of the collective agreement Teknikavtalet.
Fackliga representanter:
Akademikerförening på Westinghouse (AFW)
Cecilia Wahlström, +46 21 44 01 505, AFW@westinghouse.com
Unionen:
Maria Gunnarsson, +46 21 347 595, gunnarmm@westinghouse.com
IF Metall:
Zlatko Grbic, +46 732 367 035, grbicz@westinghouse.com Så ansöker du
