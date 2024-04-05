Senior Buyer Electromobility - Charging & Power Management
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
You will contribute to the transformation of our company, the transport industry and society at large!
The transport industry is developing at a faster pace than ever before and we at Volvo Group want to shape the future of transportation. We are fully committed to the Paris agreement targets and our long-term ambitions are clear. We will become 100% fossil free, 100% safe and 100% more productive. Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do in the Volvo Group.
You love our planet; you love to drive change and you love to move forward. By 2030 more than 35% of our global shipments of vehicles should be electric. Furthermore, we want to lead the way to a fossil free society. Would you love to shape this future of transportation together with us?
To enable this exciting future, we are looking for you who are a collaborator and who has a strong strategic understanding, to join us in in implementing Volvo Group's sustainability and electrification agenda in the Charging & Power Conversion department. Join us and make a difference!
What will you work with as a buyer in Charging & Power Management?
You will, as a key member in the segment team, contribute to defining and implementing the strategy for the segment. That means e.g.:
* Lead all purchasing activities related to involvement of suppliers in technology development projects
* Deliver the defined KPI's on time and in accordance with set targets (Revenues, Uptime, Project)
* Continuously securing supplier QDCFTSR performance in serial and in sourcing phase. QDCFTSR = Quality, Delivery, Cost, Feature, Technology, Sustainability and Risk Management
* Ensure strong and efficient collaboration with a large internal network
* Work in accordance with processes defined within Volvo Group trucks Purchasing as well as with our defined Values (Customer Success, Trust, Passion, Change, Performance)
Your future team
You will join a passionate and engaged team located in both Göteborg and Lyon, creating business value in an open and multicultural, dynamic environment with highly innovative products. We are team players, with energy and creativity, who drive change and strive for the best to deliver results. We like challenges, having fun and are committed to customer and Volvo Group success. We work closely together with our cross-functional stakeholders in the internal and external ecosystem and believe we are here to make a difference and shape the world we want to live in.
Who are you?
We are looking for someone that is curious, driven and has a passion to be part of Volvo Group's journey to shape the future of transportation and its supply chain with a full focus on sustainability. We are looking for someone with the ability to maintain and build relationships, drive change and who dares to try things no one has done before. With this said, the most important thing for us is that:
* You like to do business and have a passion for purchasing you demonstrate excellent communication skills, and you are comfortable in cross functional and multicultural set-up
* You have the ability to build and maintain strong relationships with your counterparts
* You are always trying to improve both yourself and your work environment
* You are driven, responsible and accountable for your deliveries
* You are solution oriented and have the ability to simplify complex topics
* You are comfortable with changing environment
* You know how to prepare and lead negotiation successfully
* You are a purchasing professional and have experience into the automotive industry, within the area of electromobility is considered as a strength
* You have an adequate academic education
* You are fluent in English (spoken and written)
Last application date 20024-05-01
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
