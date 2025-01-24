Senior Buyer Brakes
"Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
The transport industry is developing at a faster pace than ever before and we at Volvo Group want to shape the future of transportation. We are fully committed to the Paris agreement targets and our long-term ambitions are clear. We will become 100% fossil free, 100% safe and 100% more productive. Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do in the Volvo Group.
To enable this exciting future, we are looking for you who are a collaborator and who has a strong strategic understanding, to join us in in implementing Volvo Group's sustainability and electrification agenda in the Casting & Forging department. Join us and make a difference!
Your future team - Steering Brakes Wheels & Tires
You will join a passionate and engaged team located in both Göteborg, Sweden and Lyon, France, where collaboration, strategic thinking and feedback culture are our key pillars.
We are team players, with energy and creativity, who drive change and strive for the best to deliver results. We like challenges, having fun and are committed to customer and Volvo Group success.
We work closely together with our global cross-functional stakeholders in the internal and external ecosystem and believe we are here to make a difference and shape the world we want to live in.
What will you do?
Based either in Gothenburg or Lyon, you will shape the future trends of brakes products.
• Contribute to the segment strategy for a more resilient and sustainable purchasing of your products.
• Optimize the overall performance of your products in terms of quality, delivery, cost, features, technological innovation, sustainability and risk management (QDCFTSR)
• Animate a network of global stakeholders and travel abroad upon needs
• Stimulate the business knowledge within the team (Facilitate best practices sharing, cost breakdowns, cost drivers, spend analysis, etc.)
• Actively contribute to the team development, by bringing improvement ideas, support your peers, coaching buyers when relevant
Our ideal candidate
We are looking for someone that is curious, driven and has a passion to be part of Volvo Group's journey to shape the future of transportation and its supply chain with a full focus on sustainability. Someone with the ability to maintain and build relationships, drive change and who dares to try things no one has done before.
With this said, the most important thing for us is that:
• You demonstrate good communication skills, and you are comfortable in cross functional and multicultural set-up
• You have the ability to build and maintain strong relationships with your counterparts
• You are always trying to improve both yourself and your work environment
• You are driven, responsible and accountable for your deliveries
• You are solution oriented and have the ability to simplify complex topics
• You are comfortable with changing environment
• You know how to prepare and lead negotiation successfully
• You are a purchasing professional and experience into the automotive industry will be an additional merit.
• You are fluent in English (spoken and written)
Do you want to be a part of this journey to shape the future of transportation?
Then you should apply today. We are moving into the future, and this is a chance to join us on our ride - jump on!
Last application day: 14th of February 2025
Are you curious to hear more about the job? the team? Or you have other questions? Contact us !Ashwina.Krishnappa@volvo.com
Please submit your application in English
Recruitment process will start before closure date, therefore if you recognize yourself and felt energized reading through do not wait and apply now!
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide. Ersättning
