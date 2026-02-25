Senior Buyer - Gothenburg
2026-02-25
Would you like to work with market leading suppliers in a complex sourcing area where the components have a significant impact on the final product?
The Raw Material and Steel Parts team is looking for a consultant to cover a Buyer position from March until mid December. The team is part of the Platform organization and is responsible for procurement related activities within the area.
About the role
In this role, you will:
• Lead and drive cross functional sourcing projects * Plan and execute market tests from preparation to implementation * Analyze results and make business driven decisions * Lead supplier negotiations and supplier selection processes * Ensure sustainability considerations in sourcing activities * Manage and follow up on contracts * Work with focus on cold and hot stamped components * Conduct market analysis and prioritize sourcing activities * Develop and apply fact based negotiation strategies * Manage purchasing activities connected to current production
You are expected to challenge existing ways of working and contribute to improvements in collaboration with internal stakeholders and suppliers. The role requires a proactive approach and the ability to create alignment around common solutions.
Requirements
• Relevant university degree * At least 5 years of experience within purchasing or procurement * Proven negotiation experience * Fluency in English, both written and spoken
Start Date & Application
Start Date: 2026-03-02
End Date: 2026-12-18
Location: Gothenburg
Selections and interviews are ongoing!
Sway Sourcing is an innovative recruitment partner specializing in matching the right talent with the right company-quickly and efficiently. Our primary focus lies in Finance, Administration, HR, Marketing, and IT, but we also have the broad expertise and flexibility required to deliver tailored recruitment solutions across all industries.
Although we are a relatively new player, we have already gained the trust of many of Sweden's largest companies and operate both nationally and internationally. With bases in Sweden and Spain, we offer a unique combination of local expertise and global reach. Our strong network and deep industry insights make us the obvious partner for companies looking to stay ahead in their recruitment efforts. Så ansöker du
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB
(org.nr 559360-7517)
GÖTEBORG
