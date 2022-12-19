Senior Buyer - Battery Management System
2022-12-19
The transport industry is developing at a higher pace than ever before and we at Volvo Group want to shape the future of transportation. We are fully committed to the Paris agreement targets and our long-term ambitions are clear. We will become 100% fossil free, 100% safe and 100% more productive. Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do in the Volvo Group.
You love our planet, you love to drive change and you love to move forward. By 2030 more than 35% of our global shipments of vehicles should be electric. Furthermore, we want to lead the way to a fossil free society. Would you love to shape this future of transportation together with us?
To enable this exciting future, we are looking for you who have a deep knowledge of electronics and software and with previous experience within the area of Battery Management System. We are looking for you who are a collaborator and have a strong strategic understanding to join us in in implementing Volvo Group's sustainability and electrification agenda in the Battery Purchasing team. Join us and make a difference!
Our offer to you
The Battery business is characterized by a dynamic environment with fast moving technology, new business models, varying demands from customers and a full focus on quality, safety, and sustainability amongst others. We strive to be in the driver seat of this development, and this is where you come into the picture. We are looking for you who are eager to be a part of developing and setting the course for our society's future electric transport solutions together with us.
What will you work with as a buyer of Battery Management System?
You will, as a key member in the battery segment team contribute to defining and implementing the strategy for the batteries and the battery management system. That means e.g.:
Contribute in building the expertise and understanding of the battery management system, e.g., market development, suppliers, competition, technologies, projects, new business models, total cost of ownership etc.
Perform activities required for the portfolio: e.g., enable and build partnerships, negotiations, project implementation, crisis and risk management, sustainability activities and total cost optimization
Lead all purchasing activities related to involvement of suppliers in technology development projects
Deliver the defined KPI's on time and in accordance with set targets (Revenues, Uptime, Project)
Continuously securing supply chain partners QDCFTSR performance. QDCFTSR = Quality, Delivery, Cost, Feature, Technology, Sustainability and Risk Management.
Ensure strong and efficient collaboration with a large internal and external ecosystem
Work in accordance with processes defined within Volvo Group trucks Purchasing as well as with our defined Values (Customer Success, Trust, Passion, Change, Performance)
This is us
You will join a passionate team, creating business value in an open and multicultural, dynamic environment with highly innovative products. We are team players, with energy and creativity, who drive change and strive for the best in order to deliver results. We like challenges, having fun and are committed to customer and Volvo Group success. We work closely together with our cross functional stakeholders both in the internal and external ecosystem and we believe we are here to make a difference and shape the world we want to live in.
This is you
We are looking for someone that is curious, driven and has a passion to be part of Volvo Group's journey to shape the future of transportation and its supply chain with a full focus on sustainability. We are looking for someone with the ability to maintain and build relationships, drive change and who dares to try things no one has done before. With this said, the most important thing for us is that you are:
You like to do business and have a passion for purchasing: you demonstrate excellent communication skills, and you are comfortable in cross functional and multicultural set-up
You have the ability to build and maintain strong relationships with your counterparts
You are always trying to improve both yourself and your work environment
You are driven, responsible and accountable for your deliveries
You are a purchasing professional with proven experience in electronics and software and preferably within the area of batteries and automotive
You have an adequate academic education
Do you want to be a part of this journey to become world leader in electromobility?
Then you should apply today. We are moving into the future, and this is a chance to join us on our ride - jump on!
Are you curious to hear more about the job? Or the department? Or do you have other questions? Contact any of us:
Kajsa Sjögren, Head of HD Battery Purchasing (kajsa.sjogren@volvo.com
)
Fredrik Nylund, Head of ECUs & Semiconductors Purchasing (fredrik.nylund@volvo.com
)
Jenny Lilliehöök, People & Culture (jenny.lilliehook@volvo.com
)
