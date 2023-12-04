Senior Business Manager - Management team member
Sebratec AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-12-04
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sebratec AB i Göteborg
, Partille
eller i hela Sverige
Sebratec is a Software and Engineering company specializing in services for the tech industry.
We're growing rapidly and are now looking for a Business Manager! A business manager is our take on the position of a classical consultant manager role, but with the added objective of ensuring quality collaborations between Sebratec and our consultants and clients - while also having the goal to expand our business by finding new opportunities. This position is possible to be tailormade for you! Do you find yourself more senior or further along in your career? Then we will listen to any suggestions you might have in regards to your contributions to the role and company! We have very flat organization; You will be a part of the management team, and report directly to the CEO.
Requirements:
At least 3 years of prior experience as a consultant manager
Thorough knowledge of the consultant business
Ability to find and develop new business opportunities
Experience in sales is highly valued, but not a requirement
Previous experience in IT solutions and consulting is preferred
The ability to multi-task as you will be running multiple projects simultaneously
Fluency in written and spoken Swedish and English
We are looking for a skilled communicator, with a great ability to convey ideas and information effectively to different stakeholder such as consultants, managers and colleagues. You thrive in team environments; readily collaborating with different departments and contributing to a positive group dynamic. You are also motivated and dedicated, consistently working towards yours and Sebratecs goals with a strong sense of purpose and commitment.
What do we offer?
A fixed monthly salary
Be a part of our management team with a direct connection to our CEO
Referral bonus
5 weeks of paid vacation
5.000 SEK/year in wellness benefit - through Benify
Pension according to the collective agreement
Career development: We value long-term partnerships with our consultants and want you to develop in alignment with your needs. At Sebratec you are free to explore and find what is a good match for you.
Education: We offer you further competence development within your field.
Community: We value gathering as Sebratecers and enjoy monthly events and AWs.
Next step?
If this position sounds interesting to you, scroll down to apply, and let's talk Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sebratec AB
(org.nr 559052-2909)
Kämpegatan 6 (visa karta
)
411 04 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Sebratec Gothenburg Jobbnummer
8306716