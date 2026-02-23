Senior Business Development Manager B2B iGaming Remote EU
2026-02-23
AD Recruit is hiring on behalf of a global leader in the iGaming industry, specialising in player engagement and reactivation solutions for online casino and sportsbook operators.
This is a senior, strategic Business Development role for an experienced iGaming professional who thrives on ownership, autonomy, and closing high-value operator partnerships.
The Opportunity
As Senior Business Development Manager B2B, you will take full commercial ownership of a market-leading reactivation product within the iGaming space. This is not a junior or lead-generation role. You are expected to open doors, drive deals, and scale revenue using your existing iGaming network and commercial expertise.
You will work remotely from anywhere within the EU, with the flexibility and trust that comes with a senior mandate.
Your Responsibilities
Own the full B2B sales cycle from prospecting and pitching to negotiation, closing, and onboarding support
Lead senior-level sales meetings and presentations with iGaming operators
Leverage your existing iGaming network to open new operator relationships
Build and manage a strong, sustainable sales pipeline
Consistently meet and exceed revenue targets
Develop long-term relationships with operators and internal stakeholders
Monitor market trends, competitor activity, and commercial opportunities
Collaborate closely with Marketing and internal teams to optimise messaging and conversion
Represent the company at international iGaming conferences and events
What We're Looking For
Senior-level B2B sales experience within the iGaming industry (minimum 5 years)
Proven track record of closing operator-level deals
An established iGaming network that you can actively leverage (mandatory)
Experience managing complex, consultative sales cycles
Strong negotiation, communication, and relationship-building skills
Fluency in English, written and spoken
Highly driven, commercially focused, and KPI-oriented mindset
Ability to work autonomously while collaborating with global teams
Focus Markets
You will actively drive growth across one or more of the following regions:
Spain
Portugal
Romania
Czech Republic
Croatia
Serbia
Greece
United Kingdom
Australia
What's On Offer
Competitive base salary plus performance-based incentives
Company laptop and mobile phone
Professional development and upskilling opportunities
A senior role with real ownership and decision-making authority
Join a globally established iGaming company in an exciting scale-up phase
How to Apply
Think this sounds like your next challenge? Send your CV in English and if it looks like a match, we'll reach out for a friendly chat to explore the role further.
