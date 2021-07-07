Senior Business Developer - Growth Enablement at E.ON Drive Nord - E.ON Sverige AB - Organisationsutvecklarjobb i Malmö
Senior Business Developer - Growth Enablement at E.ON Drive Nord
E.ON Sverige AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Malmö
2021-07-07
E.ON är ett internationellt privatägt energiföretag. 70.000 medarbetare i 15 länder arbetar dagligen för utvecklingen av tekniska innovationer och användarvänliga kundlösningar för den nya energivärlden. Vi är det första stora energibolaget som verkligen fokuserar på framtidens energilösningar genom våra affärsområden för smarta nät och kundlösningar.
E.ON and eMobility
27% of Nordic CO2-emissions come from road transport. At E.ON, we believe we can do better together by electrifying people's journeys. Whether you go in your private car, taxi, shared car, bus, van or truck - we want to help everyone move sustainably. That's no small ambition. To make it happen, we need ground-breaking people brave enough to make a difference.
Our Nordic eMobility team is a proud part of bigger E.ON, one of Europe's largest energy companies. E.ON is heavily investing in sustainable energy solutions for homes, business, and cities in 13 countries.
What you'll do
We are looking for a Senior Business Developer with a focus on Growth Enablement. As we grow at triple-digit rates across multiple segments, we are dedicating a role to setting the team up for scale and shape the future organizational, system & process landscape of E.ON's Nordic eMobility business.
In the role, you will work as an integral part of the Business Development team to set direction for our future setup and to prioritize, drive, and manage improvement projects across Denmark, Sweden, and Norway. You will report to the Head of Business Development and work closely with colleagues from our core eMobility team, all country support functions, IT/Digital, and global eMobility teams.
Your key tasks:
Set the overall organizational & IT strategy for our Nordic eMobility business
Define key operational performance indicators to help steer for scale
Identify hurdles to scale and prioritize, prepare, and drive improvement projects -
from structures to processes to systems
Relentlessly digitize the business, from propositions to customer journey to internal processes
Implement key partnerships that enable growth
What you'll need to succeed
* Top-notch analytic tool- and mindset, allowing you to structure and solve a broad variety of complex business challenges - across segments and across functions
Natural team player and leader with a well-structured communication style, joining together resources from different ares to find the best solutions
Strong understanding of how to shape Digital & IT to propell a business
Minimum 5 years experience in management consulting, strategy, operational excellence, IT project management or related field
Strong academic record
Fluency in English, speaking a Nordic language is a plus
Love to take on a challenge, grit, and ability to cope with ambiguity
What we offer
Work on the transition to sustainable mobility & help fight climate change
Flat hierarchies, trust and freedom to shape the business with your ideas
Development on the job in an extremely fast-growing market
Regular coaching and feedback from both manager and peers
Supportive, emphatetic, and highly engaged Nordic team of eMobility enthusiasts
Sustainable and family-friendly work-life culture - many of us have kids
Competitive remuneration
Interested?
We are looking for a start as soon as possible after summer. The position is full-time with location in either Copenhagen or Malmö. Partial home office is very much possible and supported of course.
As we are a diverse organization operating across the Nordics, internal communication is conducted in English and the Nordic languages. Your immediate manager's first business language will be English. The hiring process will therefore be conducted in English as well.
Please apply as soon as possible, no later than August 1, 2021. If you would like to know more about the position, you are welcome to contact the Head of Business Development, Christian Kurtenbach on +45 3038 6110.
