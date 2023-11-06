Senior Business Controller - Digital Controlling for a client in Gothenburg
2023-11-06
The customer is striving to transform innovative digital concepts into reality. Their goal is to become the frontrunner in the automotive industry by establishing a digital ecosystem focused on simplifying customers' lives. As a member of a motivated global business performance team, you will play a key role in achieving the customer's strategic objectives. In this position, you will work closely with colleagues across the globe, offering your financial expertise and guidance.
As a Senior Business Controller you will be responsible for preparing, consolidating, and submitting plans, targets, and forecasts for Digital Core. Additionally, you will perform in-depth financial analysis related to the Digital Core organization and collaborate closely with business partners to ensure strong financial performance.
Job assignments:
• Responsible for financial reporting for OpEx & CapEx
• Acts as a bridge between Digital Core operations, Business Control, and Accounting
• Builds relationships with business owners to understand expenses
• Coordinates monthly forecasts according to approved plans
• Involved in creating mid- and long-term business plans
• Defines financial impact and discipline for strategic investments
• Supports Digital Core organization in special projects and ad hoc analyses
• Responsible for continuous maintenance and control of full year outlook
• Brings awareness of changes and potential risks and opportunities
The ideal candidate should possess the following qualifications:
• Over 10 years of relevant experience with strong analytical skills in financial data and exceptional problem-solving abilities.
• A Bachelor's, Master's, or MBA degree in finance, accounting, business, or a related field
• Prior experience with managing digital spend in a global organization
• Proficiency in comprehending and interpreting financial information and deriving valuable business insights, as well as effectively communicating this information concisely
• Proficiency in using Excel, PowerPoint, and SAP
Meritorious:
• Experience in developing reports and dashboards using Power BI
Personality traits:
• Demonstrated strong business acumen and a proactive mindset
• Meticulous attention to detail and a sense of ownership, with the ability to meet commitments
Tillträde och ansökan
Start: 2024-01-01
End: 2024-09-30
Deadline: 2023-11-15
Location: Gothenburg
CV:s in English
Contact person: +46 795855599
Selections and interviews are ongoing!Om företaget
