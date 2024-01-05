Senior Business Analyst for our client in Gothenburg
2024-01-05
We are seeking a Business Analyst for our client in the automotive industry. You will be responsible for defining MES/MOM solutions and capabilities for strategic initiatives within the manufacturing domain at VCC. The goal is to ensure that global solutions are adopted by the VCC manufacturing community. You will play a crucial role in the successful delivery of manufacturing solutions by defining MES/MOM visions and concepts, aligning them with key business stakeholders, and with the Global Manufacturing Digital product organization.
Responsibilities
• Collaborate closely with business stakeholders and process owners to understand the future business needs for strategic initiatives.
• Define solution concepts and capabilities that support the strategic business direction.
• Act as a business owner and work closely with the product organization to ensure understanding of acceptance criteria and timely delivery of solutions.
• Advocate and promote the developed capabilities within the global VCC manufacturing community to achieve the desired outcomes.
Required Skills
• Strong understanding of manufacturing, supply chain, planning, and finance business processes.
• Strategic thinking abilities.
• Leadership skills.
• Excellent communication skills.
• Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
Tillträde och ansökan
Start of the assignment: 2024-01-10
End of the assignment: 2024-12-31
Deadline: 2024-01-11
Location: Gothenburg
Contact person: +46 790 06 27 11
