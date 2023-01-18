Senior Blockchain Engineer
The Role
We have an exciting opportunity for a Senior Blockchain Engineer to join our team who is passionate about the possibilities of Blockchain and NFTs in games. Our vision is to build a foundation of our technology, where we can run our own gaming world.
We are currently working on developing a platform that will significantly reduce the complexity associated with an online game development. By sharing triple AAA technology to indie developers and medium sized studios, we want to enable them to build online games with the same ease as offline games. We have our internal game running on this platform and will soon release it to external partners.
With the rise of distributed ledgers, player ownership and play-to-earn, we want to also add distributed ledger and NFT capability to our platform. Our goal is to enable the same ease of use as for general online games, allowing indie developers to join this rising field around blockchain enabled games.
Responsibilities
• Evaluate technologies that fit the company's needs
• Architect and design smart contract implementations
• Integrate Blockchain with our existing technology
• Help build up a team that will support us in implementing our vision
• Work closely with a Game and Economy Design
• Be the go-to person for all questions related to this technology
Requirements and Skills
• Open mindset regarding technologies (no Blockchain tribalism)
• Shipped at least one blockchain based project
• Experience with smart contract based blockchains like Ethereum
• Experience in design and development of future-prove solutions
Good to have
• C# and .NET experience
• Experience with SOA
• Experience with Game development
Personal traits
• Ability to take ownership of responsibilities
• Good interpersonal and team-work skills
• Open to feedback
• Collaborative and consensus-driven approach
About Ringtail Interactive
Ringtail Interactive is fast-growing technology start up working in the games industry with an overall goal of creating an unrivalled server solution to the market for use within small and medium sized enterprises. The team consists of a diverse group of experienced professionals from all around the world consistently pushing the boundaries of what is possible for a small development team. The company consists of two subsidiaries, Ringtail Games and Ringtail Technology.
Over the next year, we will be continuing to build the core of the team. Joining now will give you a chance to have a real impact on the company and the way in which the project develops. Ersättning
