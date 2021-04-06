Senior biotransformation scientist - AstraZeneca AB - Kemistjobb i Göteborg

AstraZeneca AB / Kemistjobb / Göteborg2021-04-06Do you have expertise in biotransformation and mass spectrometry? Would you like to apply your expertise in an company where we push the boundaries of science to deliver life-changing medicines? Join us to discover future treatment of Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism diseases!At AstraZeneca, you will be empowered to be innovative and creative where difference is valued. We thrive in a place where the brightest and most curious minds seamlessly come together in our inclusive environment.We are now recruiting a senior biotransformation scientist to join the DMPK department within the Early Research and Development Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism (CVRM) therapeutic area. As a Senior Biotransformation scientist you will be part of a team at the forefront of DMPK science focusing on the biological fate of molecules in preclinical species and humans. The position will be at Senior Scientist or Associate Principal Scientist career level depending on your experienceCVRM is one of the three main therapeutic research areas within AstraZeneca R&D which deliver candidate drugs into clinical development. CVRM is based in AstraZeneca's world-class vibrant R&D center, located in Gothenburg, Sweden. DMPK interacts with other functions in supporting CVRM projects along the value chain, from target selection all the way to launch and life cycle management.What you'll doAs a Senior Biotransformation scientist you will act as an expert in your area providing proficient scientific advice on drug disposition to project teams. This is a lab-based role, which main task will be to study and elucidate mechanisms and pathways that determine metabolism and disposition of drug substances. You are responsible for identification of drug metabolites of small molecule and new modalities (e.g. peptides and oligonucleotides) in biological samples. With your hands-on biotransformation and LCMS-analysis experience, you will develop and implement novel approaches to provide significant input for a broad range of drug modalities to projects, from target identification to life-cycle management. In this role, you will have the opportunity to contribute to the discovery of new life-changing medicines for patients and demonstrate and witness what science can do.Essential for the rolePhD degree or equivalent qualification, and at least five years' experience relevant to the positionBackground in analytical chemistry or medicinal chemistry.In-depth experience of high resolution accurate mass MS, including competence to handle small molecules and/or drug candidates beyond small molecules, such as peptides, proteins and/or oligonucleotide-based drugsExcellent knowledge of sample preparation of biofluids, liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry, technical skills to operate and perform regular maintenance and elementary trouble shootingExpert in structure elucidation of metabolites, with basic understanding of the mechanisms of P-450 oxidations/reactive metabolites and how this may influence drug designBasic understanding of the enzymology of drug metabolismScientific leadership, evidenced by a publication track recordGood communication skills in English, both verbal and in writingExcellent interpersonal skillsKnowledge of guidelines and policies in drug development regarding biotransformation, including MISTExperience from industry environment a plus, but not mandatory.This is an exciting opportunity for a talented biotransformation scientist to join a strong team at the forefront of DMPK science, to innovate and support the portfolio of a major pharmaceutical company that has science at its heart and a tremendously strong pipeline whilst being based in the wonderful city of Gothenburg, Sweden.So, what's next?Are you ready to bring new ideas and fresh thinking to the table? Brilliant! We have one seat available and we hope it's yours.If you're curious to know more about the position please contact hiring manager Marie Ahlqvist, through +46-31-776 10 00.Welcome with your application no later than 25 April, 2021Where can I find out more?Our Gothenburg site: LinkLife in Gothenburg: LinkCulture and atmosphere of the Gothenburg site: LinkMeet Hasse, Chemist at AstraZeneca Gothenburg: LinkWhy AstraZeneca?Our Gothenburg site is one of AstraZeneca's three strategic science centers. We thrive in a multinational environment working cross-functionally across the globe with AstraZeneca colleagues as well as academic and industry partners. Our way of life is to foster a working environment that nurtures, collaboration, openness and innovation. Therefore, we have created space for meetings, socializing and relaxation, where spontaneous meetings can give birth to new innovations. Heltid Permanent

Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-25