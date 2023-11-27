Senior Bim Specialist - Hvdc
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) is a product group in Hitachi Energy, which develops, manufactures and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity over long distances and for power transmission via submarine cables. It is also used to connect power systems.
As a Senior BIM Specialist, you will assess architectural, structural, and mechanical design models. You will check the quality and accuracy of the models, extract quantities, identify and resolve clashes, analyze costs, and develop documentation and representations. You will also be required to construct and maintain 3D/4D/5D/6D Building Information Models on occasion.
Because this is a global position, you will be working with colleagues, clients, suppliers, and subcontractors from all over the world. It is critical that you work well as part of a team and understand how to communicate effectively and clearly. BIM is still a developing matter, and it is critical to maintain an instructional approach to ensure that everyone is on the same page. This is where your seniority comes in handy; you can educate individuals about BIM while also assisting in the onboarding of new staff.
We want to hear from you if you are passionate about BIM and the energy sector and are searching for a challenging and rewarding career! We want to learn more about you and what you can bring to the table, so apply even if you don't meet all of the requirements. You can work from either Ludvika or Västerås in Sweden, and we also provide flexible work-from-home possibilities.
Your responsibilities
Lead project BIM and Model Coordination meetings: spatial coordination of disciplines, gathering all discipline BIM models including civil and performing coordination tasks
Conduct 3D BIM design reviews, clash-detection and conflict resolution
Manage and assist in the coordination efforts of all parties involved in the project including owners, architects/engineers, consultants, sub-contractors
Derive BIM modeling requirements and guidelines from contract requirements and for BIM use throughout the lifecycle
Support project team by managing and creating content library files and templates, creating and enforcing standards and evaluating project models.
Act as the main point of contact for BIM technology and any related issues between the construction managers, subcontractors, owners, design team, and others as required
Aid in the preparation and revisions of project budgets, estimates, and construction schedules
Liaison with clients and other consultants regarding BIM standards/processes, and document project BIM standards/processes for distribution to the project team.
Your background
You have a strong mindset and are able to lead large scale coordination meetings
Good knowledge of BIM related platforms such as BIM360/Autodesk Construction Cloud
Thorough understanding of BIM processes and global BIM standards
Minimum of a Bachelor's Degree within a related field
Minimum 2-5 years of experience in 3D Modeling in the relevant tools
Preferably a minimum of 2-5 years of experience from Revit Architecture, Revit MEP, Autocad and Autocad MEP and Navisworks
2-5 years of experience from BIM, Model and Data coordination
Fluency in English and strong analytical skills, excellent writing, and communication skills with experience of C-level business discussions
Additional Information
Welcome to apply by December 17th. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Rohit Dahiya, rohit.dahiya@hitachienergy.com
will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Nicole Bergman, nicole.bergman@hitachienergy.com
