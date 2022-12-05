Senior BI Developer
Do you want to be part of company in our mission for making data driven decisions and to help countries make the best possible decisions to drive sales and provide excellent service for our customers? Verisure is now looking for a Senior BI developer to our office in Linköping or Malmö.
About the role
As a senior BI developer at Verisure, you will be designing and working all the way from raw data, via data loading and transformation to creating reports and data models. It is important to understand business requirements and know how to realize data into actionable reports and insights.
You will be working in a skilled team, supporting business. We extract data from various systems and databases and load into our data warehouse. We support multiple countries across Europe with a large user base. The team works with Scrum methodology and work in sprints.
We are working with the newest technologies like Power Bi, Snowflake and Matillion.
You will collaborate close with the members in the team and data users across Verisure. You will present, communicate, and share your insights.
To summarize some of your job responsibilities:
* Work with the whole ETL process
* Retrieving and staging data from different data sources such as SQL, Rabbit MQ, MySQL, REST API or Cassandra
* Working together with our business stakeholders to identify and specify the needs, requirements and designs for analytics solutions and reports
* Work with development and implementation of BI solutions in Power Bi
Location: Linköping or Malmö
Who are you?
We are looking for a senior BI developer that preferably have some experience working in a BI cloud environment. You are a team player who like to contribute with your knowledge, as well taking part of the team's knowledge. At the same time as you are happy to collaborate in teams, you can work independently, with the ability to investigate and evaluate technology.
To succeed in this role, we think that you have:
* Good understanding and have worked with Kimball design methodology
* Excellent knowledge in SQL and working with data warehouses.
* Good communicational and educational skills
We see it as a merit if you have:
* Cloud data experience (such as Azure, Snowflake, Matillion)
* Experience in Azure admin and advance features
* Hands-on practical experience Power Bi report development
A university degree in computer science or other relevant education is desirable and you have a very good ability to express yourself in speech and writing in English.
Do we suit you?
We are building a high-performance organization through investing in our people. We offer a great opportunity to personal development with an environment characterized by humbleness & knowledge sharing and to enhance the on the job training we have a training budget to ensure personal growth.
Interested in learning more about us? Get inspired by our colleagues talking about how it feels to be part of our exciting journey by clicking here
About Verisure
Verisure is a global leading provider of professionally monitored security solutions. We are an international company with a start-up mindset, fast, agile, and lean, high performance and value driven. We protect more than four million customers in 16 countries. Our business model integrates product development, design and sales with installation, outstanding service and a 24/7 professional monitoring solution. We protect people from intrusion, fire, and flood - and we save lives.
For more information, visit our web http://www.verisure.com
