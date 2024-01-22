Senior Battery System Engineer
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
About us
As part of our mission to enable the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable, and safe way we have presented the new EX90, EX30 and EM90, our second-generation battery electric vehicles. The EX90 is powered by an in-house designed battery developed by our great battery team in Gothenburg. To follow this, we are now working on the 3rd generation electric vehicle batteries that will propel our future products. With these new products Volvo Cars aims to be leading in electrification and, in 2025, every 2nd Volvo sold shall be a battery electric vehicle. To deliver on this aim we will deepen our involvement in all aspects of battery development.
What 's in it for you
To increase our ability to deliver battery systems we need you as a Battery System Engineer within the System Design team. You will work with many of our skilled engineers, both within the team and across the R&D organization, to ensure a balanced system solution. Some areas that will be of high priority are:
* Determining the right system level targets and what technology is needed to deliver on them, both in the near and longer term (2025-2035)
* Making ground-breaking innovations to ensure that Volvo Cars has the best technology around the battery cells, as well as evaluating new solutions found elsewhere.
* Ensure that the battery is developed in a systematic way, balancing all main attributes; Energy, power, fast-charging, durability etc., from concept to validated product.
* Lead cross functional system work to ensure that all subsystems within the battery are designed with the right targets.
The possibilities to develop within this role and within the department are large. Your contributions will make a difference!
You and your skills
This position will suit you who have a true interest in battery technology and electrical vehicles. You find great interest and excitement in being innovative and finding common solutions on a system level. In doing so you are expected to provide purpose and direction to other teams that are involved in the battery development. You enjoy great teamwork, and you have an easy way to connect and are good at balancing stakeholders.
Requirements:
* M.Sc. or Ph. D in Engineering (Mechanical, Electrical, Physics, Chemistry or similar)
* 5 years' experience in Li-ion Battery development
* Experience from an Automotive OEM or Battery Supplier
Knowledge about cell development, automotive electrical engineering, software development, CAE etc. is of course very meritorious and it is expected that you have experience from at least one of these fields.
Like to know more?
For questions regarding the position please contact Hiring Manager, IdaToftefors at ida.toftefors@volvocars.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Senior Recruiter, Kristin Lövgren at Kristin.lovgren@volvocars.com
You are welcome with your application including cover letter and resume before the 5th of February.
