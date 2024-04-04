Senior Base Engine Engineer
2024-04-04
Join our team and play a key role in driving the automotive industry towards a sustainable tomorrow.
Aurobay has over hundred years of heritage in creating premium quality engines. With homes in Sweden and China, we have a strong reputation for pioneering practices in the automotive industry. We pride ourselves in our attention to detail and commitment to excellence.
As a Senior Base Engine Engineer you will conduct cutting-edge and innovative research and development to advance our technology and capabilities reaching our sustainability goal of net zero.
What we offer
In addition to a competitive salary, a great location on Lindholmen or in Skövde, and a genuine work-life balance, we provide the following benefits:
A yearly wellness contribution of SEK 5 000 for your physical and mental wellbeing.
A personal and professional development scheme to support your growth.
Additional pension funding.
Competitive additional and full coverage insurance.
Skills and Experience
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering or other relevant engineering area.
Minimum five years of experience within Base Engine for combustion engines.
Practical and theoretical knowledge of the product development process.
Excellent organizational skills, ability to meet deadlines, and flexibility in handling multiple tasks.
Strong communication skills, both written and verbal.
Meritorious if you have leadership experience and can step forward when needed.
Fluent in English, both in speaking and writing.
Your role at Aurobay
As a Senior Base Engine Engineer, you will play a pivotal role in our organization by leading the development of critical components: the Base Engine Timing Drive system and the Front-End Accessory Drive (FEAD) for our internal combustion engines. Collaborating closely with our Design Engineers, you'll define system requirements, verify components with component owners and systems, and ensure the successful delivery of program content within specified timelines and quality standards.
Responsibilities:
Component Development and Verification:
Lead the design team (component owners) and develop and validate with them the Base Engine Timing Drive system and FEAD.
Ensure compliance with system requirements and performance specifications.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate these components seamlessly into our engine architecture.
Quality Assurance and Program Delivery:
Secure timely delivery of program content, adhering to cost and quality targets.
Report progress and challenges to both the line organization and project management.
System Planning and Technical Support:
Participate in system-planning activities, considering long-term implications.
Provide technical guidance and support to the design team.
Address any quality issues that arise during development.
End-to-End Involvement:
Engage from the concept phase through sourcing and into production.
Collaborate with Base Engine, Analyze & Verification, Engine Calibration, and NVH teams.
Contribute to the overall success of our engine development projects.
Equal opportunities employer
We are an equal opportunities employer. We encourage candidates from underrepresented groups to apply, especially women, people from ethnic minority backgrounds, and people with disabilities. Research has shown that women and people from ethnic minority backgrounds are less likely to apply if they don't match 100% of the criteria. As a company, we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment. If you believe you have the skills and passion to excel in this role, we would love to hear from you. Let's explore the possibilities together.
How to apply
Deadline to submit your application is 21st of Aprilbut the selection process will be running continuously. Please note that due to GDPR, we do not accept applications via email. We can't wait to see what you can bring to our team!
Questions
If you have any additional questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact recruiting managerKasra Faramarzi,kasra.faramarzi@aurobay.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Recruiter Louise Mårdholm, louise.mardholm@aurobay.com
Questions concerning trade union:
Unionen: Ordf Joakim Dahlin, joakim.dahlin@aurobay.com
, tel +46734630172
Ledarna: Ordf Håkan Modigh, hakan.modigh@aurobay.com
tel +46733333801
Akademikerna: Ordf. Fredrik Fantenberg, fredrik.fantenberg@aurobay.com
tel. 0728-889790
IF Metall: Ordf Marko Borg Peltonen, marko.peltonen@aurobay.com
Tel. +46 733 333 764 Ersättning
