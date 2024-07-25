Senior Backend Engineer
2024-07-25
What We Do
Swiftly gaining ground as Sweden's industry leader in battery storage and expanding rapidly in selected European markets, Flower is on a mission to enable the energy system of tomorrow. With industry-leading AI software at its core, our service includes stabilizing the energy system by enhancing predictability and flexibility for both energy producers and consumers. By combining pioneering technology with a portfolio of flexible energy assets, we break new ground towards a fossil-free energy system, allowing clean energy to power society.
About the role:
Join our dynamic teams and be part of a transformative journey in the energy sector. As a Senior Backend Engineer at Flower, you would play a pivotal role in developing and maintaining innovative solutions to propel the renewable energy transition forward.
Are you passionate about leveraging technology to drive positive change? Do you thrive in dynamic environments where innovation is encouraged? We are now looking for experienced Backend Engineer to join our teams across the company and contribute to building cutting-edge solutions in the renewable energy sector.
Key responsibilities:
Translate Business Requirements: Collaborate with key stakeholders to understand business needs and convert them into scalable, efficient backend solutions.
Collaborate with Teams: Work closely with cross-functional teams, including front-end developers, data scientists, and product owners, to deliver high-quality software.
Develop and Maintain Infrastructure: Design, implement, and manage CI/CD pipelines to streamline integration and deployment processes.
Backend System Architecture: Use a variety of languages (e.g., Python, Golang) to architect and implement robust backend systems that support our AI-driven energy solutions.
Cloud Services Deployment & Infrastructure as Code (IaC): Build, deploy, and manage applications using AWS, ensuring reliability and scalability, and utilize tools like AWS CloudFormation to design and manage cloud infrastructure.
Agile Project Management: Handle multiple tasks and projects simultaneously in an agile environment, ensuring timely and high-quality deliverables.
Mentorship and Development: Provide guidance and technical leadership to junior engineers, fostering a culture of continuous learning and improvement.
Who You Are:
You are a humble and dedicated professional, ready to roll up your sleeves and dive into the work required to achieve our ambitious goals. You have a strong sense of ownership, are well-structured and are driven by a passion for innovation and sustainability Therefore, we believe that you possess the following traits:
Owner's Mindset:You hold yourself to high standards and take pride in your work. You are a self-starter who takes initiative to fix the problems in front of you and you raise concerns when you see potential issues.
Lead by purpose: You are motivated by a greater cause, and find strong meaning in seeing your daily contributions add toward that purpose. You value hard facts around how a company brings positive change to the world.
Embracing Uncertainty: You thrive in fast-paced environments and enjoy exploring unbeaten paths. You embrace the 'fail fast, learn fast' approach and apply 80/20 thinking to focus on the most impactful opportunities.
Problem-Solving Driven by Curiosity: You ask questions and constantly challenge the status-quo. You thrive when faced with difficult problems and see yourself as a lifelong learner.
Team-player: You are committed to achieving objectives as a team. You collaborate well with others, give & take feedback, and build trust & caring for your colleagues.
Ambition Channeled Through Excellence: You possess a strong drive to achieve goals and see tangible results - fast! You want to apply your best self to any problem, consistently striving for excellence in your field or area of expertise.
Preferred qualifications:
Professional Experience: 5+ years in backend development, with a strong track record in similar roles.
Technical Expertise: Proficiency in Python and/or Golang and experience with other programming languages.
CI/CD Experience: Proven experience in developing and maintaining CI/CD pipelines, preferably with GitHub Actions.
Cloud Services Knowledge: Extensive experience with AWS, including a comprehensive understanding of its services and ecosystem.
Domain Experience: Experience building production systems in complex domains, ideally in renewable energy or related fields.
Leadership Skills: Experience mentoring and developing junior engineers, with a commitment to team collaboration and knowledge sharing.
LocationWe value office collaboration but support some hybrid work. Our office is at Söder Mälarstrand, minutes away from Gamla Stan subway station in Stockholm.
ApplyTo apply, please submit your resume and a cover letter highlighting your relevant experience and why you feel you would be a great addition to our team. The recruitment process will include an interview with the Talent Acquisition Specialist, A Technical interview with Engineers, and a meeting with the Hiring Managers and the CEO.
Our corporate language is English, as we have over 20 nationalities in the office, so we want you to submit your CV in English.
