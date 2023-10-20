Senior Backend Engineer
2023-10-20
Hiring practices need to change if organizations are going to stand a fighting chance in adapting to the future. With so many jobs predicted to drastically change in the coming years, it is crucial to find a more efficient and accurate way to find the right talent. The legacy of CV screening is not only treating candidates unfairly, it also puts organizations at risk of not identifying who will grow and adapt to the changes that lie ahead.
Do you want to be part of the solution? Our dream team in engineering is growing and we want more talented people onboard, to take part in building a product that reaches thousands of users - candidates and recruiters - daily, and impacts life-changing decisions.
The company
If one should summarize what we do as a company, it could be something like this:
Alva Labs is a Stockholm-based SaaS company that offers a solution that is helping global companies grow their team in a scientific way. Alva has created a unique candidate assessment platform that helps companies build their organizations with the right people in the right place. Combining state-of-the-art psychometrics, data science, and an obsession with candidate experience, it provides the needed tool for data-driven talent acquisition. Alva has been growing 2-3x per year (in terms of people, revenue, users, and customers) and is in the exciting phase of launching our product in new market segments.
Our main focus as of now is to make the next big product bet that will revolutionize how the world views talent. By broadening our product scope we believe that we will have an even stickier offering for our customers and will be able to add value to even more hiring managers, recruiting for a larger range of roles.
The role
The day-to-day work in Alva's engineering team is performed in product squads focused on different product surfaces. Currently, we're divided into four different squads, each team aims to be self-sufficient and consists of a Product Manager, a Designer, and three to five engineers. You will contribute to your squad's work as a backend engineer. Currently, we are hiring for the squads that are working on the Quality of hire product area.
Within 1 month you have:
Received the support you need in order to get a good start at Alva.
Started to familiarize yourself with the product and the system.
Started contributing to the squad's work.
Within 3 months you have:
Worked with all parts of the backend system. Including backend code and cloud infrastructure.
Helped your squad build new features quicker than we otherwise would have - the velocity has increased significantly.
Within 6 months you have:
Impacted the quality of the product, getting to the point where we fix all bugs and improve performance metrics.
Be a technical role model and informal leader in backend development in your squad and at Alva.
Started to feel proud of the part of the product and the codebase you are working with.
Most likely contributed with some more simple front-end tasks
Some of the technologies we are using are;
Python
TypeScript
Google Cloud Platform
Pub/Sub
PostgreSQL, Firestore
Kubernetes, Cloud Run
GraphQL
Protocol buffers
Event-driven microservices
Interested to know more? The entire tech stack is described in more detail here (https://alvalabs.notion.site/Working-as-a-Software-Engineer-at-Alva-ebfa7e5d7ffe41f9bffd86650c48cb3e)
You
Your specific background isn't super important to us, as we are more interested in who you are as a person and that you are a skilled engineer. Ideally, you have several years of experience working as a full-stack engineer and are used to leading technical discovery of complex problems. You enjoy working in the entire stack, all the way from front-end to back-end and infrastructure. We don't care too much about which programming languages or technologies you've been using in the past, as long as you are a seasoned engineer and thrive in learning new technologies (you can see which ones we're using in the section below).
We would also be happy if you;
Love solving complex problems and turning them into solutions that breathe simplicity.
Are ambitious and structured.
Are a prestigeless team player and enjoy supporting your coworkers.
Our day-to-day language is English, so no need to speak Swedish.
Live in or are open to relocating to Stockholm
Your future colleagues
We are a team of 60+ people, representing a wide selection of professional backgrounds. And all of that is absolutely fantastic, but the true beauty is the trust and warmth you will experience. You will most likely never be in a place where people are as nerdy about what we do, and have so many brilliant minds to learn from and ask for guidance. To quote our CEO during our last company trip, "It feels like hanging out with a bunch of old friends".
What we offer
The problem we are solving is not just engaging and interesting (the combination of psychological science and statistics, with a large chunk of candidate experience obsession, what's not to love?), but it is also something that has a tremendous impact on both people and businesses. You will have the opportunity to work with something that truly makes a difference.
What else? We have flexible work hours in a hybrid setup, where you can decide for yourself what works best for you. You will get seven weeks of vacation, an on-market salary, a generous preventive care benefit, and a few other neat perks. You can read all about our benefits here (https://www.notion.so/alvalabs/Benefits-1abeeb8de8004f6ab915f2fced70f057)
and our company values here (https://www.notion.so/alvalabs/Alva-Values-630a69c6c72642f2b1caab5dab55b953)
The hiring process
Given that we claim to be experts in hiring, you probably wonder what we have in store for you.
Objective screening with Alva's own tests (and your first interaction with the product we build!)
First interview with HR (focusing on who you are)
Tech assessment to complete at home (and your second interaction with our product)
System design interview with an Engineering manager
Final interview with CTO and COO
Background- and ID check (yes, we take security seriously)
Done deal!
