Senior Backend Engineer - Netonyx AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

Netonyx AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-07-06Description: We are looking for a passionate Senior Backend Engineer (BE)As a Senior BE you will create the best experience for our internal customers and contributors by designing, building, scaling, and evolving our platforms, services, and tooling. We strive to create a space that encourages intellectual curiosity, problem solving, and openness - one that provides the support and mentorship needed, where it is safe to fail, to learn, and to grow.What you'll doDesign, develop, and deploy backend services with a focus on high availability, low latency,and scalability.You'll work with current technologies including, but not limited to, Java Spring Boot,Elasticsearch clusters, Kubernetes, LDAP, Google Suite and Cloud Platform APIsProactively collaborate closely with engineers, product designers, and product owners to drive the evolution of our technology.Work in an environment that supports your individual growth by providing you with challenging tasks to solve by building a company-wide group management tool.Who you areYou have 3+ years of professional experience working with Java. Preferably using Spring Boot framework.You have an understanding of data structures and algorithms, and understand how to apply them to craft pragmatic solutions.You have strong communication and collaboration skills, who goes above and beyond to ensure alignment across disciplines.You're passionate about delivering end-to-end experiences and care about your softwarearchitecture across the backend, frontend, and the APIs that glue them together.You care about quality and you know what it means to ship high-quality code.Love working on a team where you constantly learn, experiment, and iterate quickly.We are proud to foster a workplace free from discrimination. We truly believe that diversity of experience, perspectives, and background will lead to a better environment for our employees and a better product for our users and our creators.Öppen för allaVi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.2021-07-06Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-05Netonyx ABStavsjövägen 6412541 Älvsjö5850545