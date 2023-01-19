Senior Backend Developer Product Development
Are you ready to join a company on the forefront of shaping customer experiences?
We are seeking a Senior Backend Developer to help us achieve our goal of making sure that everyone can access the services they need. We've been leading the industry for 40 years, developing innovative solutions that streamline connections and minimize friction for clients in various sectors.
As a Senior Backend Developer, you will play a crucial role in developing data sources and insights for our clients. You'll be working on building a highly scalable SaaS solution with technologies such as Kubernetes, AWS, Java and open-source products. You'll be part of a team of highly motivated engineers, focused on creating business value from data and delivering a robust and resilient product.
To be successful in this role, you should have:
• Strong experience in Java, Kubernetes and AWS.
• Solid experience as an API developer, including API design and implementation.
• Good knowledge of working with relational and document databases.
• Fluency in English both spoken and written.
In return, you'll have the opportunity to work in an international and entrepreneurial environment where you can grow and progress. You'll be working closely with the product and the business in a flat organizational structure
You'll be part of a positive culture where your contributions and creativity are valued. We value teamwork and being part of a global family who support each other.
This position is based in Mölndal, Sweden, but it can also be remote. If you want to hear more about the position, you are welcome to contact Cais-Mari Bengtsson on 0728-579789 or cais-mari.bengtsson@recruitandconnect.se
The company is at the forefront of revolutionizing the way people interact with services, leading to exceptional customer experiences. Collaborating with partners worldwide, we handle over 2 billion customer interactions annually on over 65,000 systems across 120 countries and various industries including finance, healthcare, retail, and public services. Our goal is to assist our clients in creating a world where everyone can easily access the services they require. Ersättning
