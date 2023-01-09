Senior backend developer
Do you want to make the world a safer place? That's what we do at Verisure!
We protect what matters most to families and small businesses. To achieve this ambition, we offer safety and security for all, through our industry-leading monitored security solutions. Looking to join a company where innovation and technology are at the heart of its solutions? Join us!
The role
In this job together with your team of skilled and fun colleagues, you will build and contribute to the backend of our smart home alarm products of our future. You will be a vital part of an empowered agile team that develop tools and systems that are used internally by many. Critical software components that makes everything tick in our product portfolio.
Location
The position will be based in Malmö
Reports and organization structure
This position will report directly into our Area Manager Platform Communications & Utilities Patrik Klinger.
You have
You are a team player who likes to contribute with your knowledge, as well taking part of the team's knowledge. At the same time as you are happy to collaborate in teams, you can work independently, with the ability to investigate and evaluate technology, and be able to give recommendations for solutions. You are structured, humble, and good at communication.
Qualifications
* Experience in the as many of following technical areas and software development domains are desired;
+ Java
+ Javascript
+ Typescript
+ React
+ Spring Boot,
+ MySQL
+ Python
+ GIT
+ Kubernetes
+ Docker
+ RabbitMQ
+ Experience from Devops /Automation environments
+ understanding of Agile methodologies such as Scrum and iterative ways of working.
If you are curious to learn more about the role but think you may lack some of the requirements - please feel free to apply and we will get in touch as soon as possible!
Strong fit with our Company DNA
* Passionate in Everything We Do: Our people have a sense of energy that is unmistakable, one that drives us to delight our customers and focus on creating impact quickly
* Committed to Making a Difference: When we say we will do something, we deliver with excellence. We are accountable, focused and operate with discipline
* Always Innovating: We believe that Innovation can be big or small; it's a continuous state of mind that inspires us to think differently and always make things better. We are risk takers, and we learn continuously.
* Winning as a Team: Our people know that by leveraging one another's strengths, investing in and developing our team's capability and by collaborating well, we will win.
* With Trust & Responsibility: Operating with integrity is core to our success. We are humble, honest and value deep mastery and expertise. We do the right thing, always.
If this sounds exciting, come join our journey and build the future with us.
About Verisure
Technology plays an important role in our value creation! It is at the core of the service and operations we provide to our customers. It is what enables our people to do our job, protecting what matters most. But it is also at the heart of our future value creation. It is at the core of the new services we will offer, building on our legacy of value accretive innovation by deploying world-class products and services.
Our Technology objectives for the coming years are ambitious. We must continue to support our countries and customers with secured and world-class quality, service, and product performance. We must lead in product and service innovation and increase our innovation pace. We need to support our ambitious growth in customers and geographies. For this, we must provide key capabilities, Key talent and tools supporting business efficiency and commercial priorities.
Over the past years, Verisure has experienced an exceptional and resilient financial performance with a very long track record of double-digit growth - thanks to continuous drive for Innovation, our very sophisticated Go To Market and replicable business model for expansion into new countries. Our strong and visionary Management Team is now supporting the business' next phase of growth with a robust business plan for value creation.
