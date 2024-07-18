Senior Backend Developer - Biltema
ABOUT THE POSITION AND THE COMPANY
With a wide range of products for the entire family, Biltema is a strong brand with more than 160 stores across the Nordic region and plans for further expansion. The success and vision are based on a simple concept that has been refined over the years; To make it economically easier for people to have cars, boats, homes, tools, and leisure articles of high quality, thereby creating a richer leisure time for these people. They choose their own path and have therefore decided to invest in their own operations and development of systems and technical solutions, among other things. Biltema Nordic Services is a service company within Biltema with various departments that together deliver a complete solution for the department stores' assortment and operations. The IT department in Helsingborg provides systems and digital solutions in collaboration with Biltema's other companies within the group for our Nordic markets.
You will be part of a large team of colleagues who, together with the entire IT department, develop, manage, and support both proprietary products and systems, as well as well-known systems from market-leading suppliers. Together with your colleagues, the mission is to develop, integrate, and automate Biltema's over 150 digital platforms and systems.
YOU ARE OFFERED
To work for a company with healthy values and play an important role in the future development of Biltema's systems.
Work in an organization with clear leadership and a clear and long-term vision.
The opportunity to work at a well-managed and very prosperous company that values entrepreneurship and simplicity.
EXAMPLES OF WORK TASKS
Design and develop backend services and systems using various programming languages, frameworks, and technologies.
Write clean, maintainable, and well-documented code that follows the best practices and standards.
Implement and integrate various APIs, databases, and cloud services to support the backend functionality.
Test, debug, and troubleshoot backend issues and bugs, and ensure the quality and reliability of the backend solutions.
Optimize and improve the performance, efficiency, security, and scalability of the backend services and systems.
Deploy and monitor the backend solutions on various platforms and environments.
Collaborate and communicate with other developers, designers, testers, and stakeholders to understand the requirements, specifications, and feedback of the backend solutions.
Mentor and guide junior and mid-range backend developers and share knowledge and best practices.
EXPERIENCE
Bachelor's degree in computer science, software engineering, or a related field, or equivalent work experience.
At least 5 years of professional experience as a backend developer working with C# as the main programming language.
Experienced in working with various .Net backend frameworks.
Familiar with various backend technologies.
Knowledgeable in MS SQL database systems.
Familiar with Azure cloud services and platforms.
Able to use various tools connected to backend development such as Git, Docker, Kubernetes, Azure DevOps, Visual Studio and SQL Server Management Studio.
Strong understanding of the backend architecture, design patterns, principles, and best practices.
Excellent problem-solving, debugging, and troubleshooting skills.
Good communication, collaboration, and teamwork skills.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Start: By agreement
Working hours: Standard office hours with the possibility for hybrid work.
Location: Helsingborg
Type of employment: This assignment is a recruitment, and the employment will be directly with our client. Salary, terms, and conditions are discussed separately.
