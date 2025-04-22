Senior Back End Developer
Formulate AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-04-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Formulate AB i Stockholm
Formulate AB (Acquired by RELEX) is at the forefront of developing data-driven supply chain and retail planning software. Our innovative platforms have the capacity to enhance adaptability, efficiency, and sustainability within the consumer goods and retail value chain. Our work makes a tangible impact, reducing waste, boosting profitability, and delivering value to our customers through our powerful software platform.
Technology at RELEX
Our technology stack is cloud-native, constructed with decoupled microservices, and adheres to modern engineering best practices. Our highly skilled tech team operates with speed and we consistently produce high-quality, maintainable software that addresses real customer challenges. Our forecasting, prediction, and planning software seamlessly scales to manage thousands of stores, millions of products, and billions of rows of raw data.
We offer flexibility in our work arrangements, allowing you to choose between remote or in-office work. Respect and collaboration are core to our culture, and we prioritize a genuine work-life balance while ensuring we deliver an exceptional product.
Join us as Back End Developer, and this is some of what you'll be doing:
As Back End Developer at RELEX you will join one of our Application Development teams. We ensure we have a rapid client system integration, robust data management, and an analytics engine that scales. Together we make sure that the product is user friendly, fast, and intuitive. You will also be maintaining and improving a set of APIs based on GraphQL, gRPC and HTTP, all written in Go. We deploy using Kubernetes on Google Cloud Platform and access data from ClickHouse, BigQuery and Postgres. You will be part of a cross-functional team made up of back- and front-end developers with a variety of professional, personal and cultural backgrounds. Our front-end uses React/Typescript and the data team primarily uses Python, so some familiarity with the technologies would be helpful.
We're looking for:
Consider yourself a passionate Software Engineer
Experience working with pricing and or promotion optimization
Experience writing code in production in Go
Experience with GCP
Like to build great software and always strive to make things a little bit better
Want to work at a place where the core business is data science/engineering
Deliver reliability and performance
Have solid experience with at least 50% of our stack and a desire to grow by learning the rest
Are a proactive communicator with remote work experience
Across RELEX, our people are supported and rewarded. In Sweden, we go even further. As well as:
Competitive salary
Benefits including pension, wellness allowance, health insurance and more
An opportunity to work with great engineers
Flexible remote; work set up
Modern office in central Stockholm
Being part of RELEX means being heard, feeling valued and knowing that you can be yourself because you belong. We believe in actions, not words, regarding diverse hiring and employment practices. We take DE&I seriously. We champion and benefit from global diversity. We're creating and evolving our culture to welcome everyone and value every idea.
We're always ready to welcome new RELEXians to our team because your enthusiasm and expertise allow us to keep innovating and creating the future of planning for retail and consumer brands. Diversity helps us succeed, so we're committed to creating an inclusive environment for everyone. If you're ready to be part of our growth, apply now Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-22
E-post: johan.andersson@relexsolutions.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Formulate AB
(org.nr 556939-6129)
Kungsgatan 27 5TR (visa karta
)
111 56 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9298030