Senior Azure Admin
2024-10-03
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Global Information Management (Global IM) supports the Tetra Pak Group with all aspects of Information Management. We set the information management strategy and standards and work together with Tetra Pak's Global Process Owners to automate our business processes making sure we run projects & services that provide the greatest value for Tetra Pak and its Customers. Global IM has approx. 850 employees in four main sites: Chakan in India, Lund in Sweden, Denton in the USA and in Singapore.
Innovation is at the core of everything we do at Tetra Pak and strengthens our commitment to making food safe and available, everywhere.
You will be based in Lund, Sweden but you will work in a global arena.
What you will do
As a part of Product team, you will be focusing on cloud infrastructure provisioning, administration, automation, configuring security policies, bringing initiatives to optimize cost, etc. You will be performing security assessment of cloud resources and take initiatives to improve security posture. You will get to communicate with stakeholders and help to migrate their workloads to a new Enterprise Scale environment.
You will have the opportunity to work with colleagues from different parts of the world.
We believe you have
To excel in this role, we expect you to possess the following knowledge and experience:
Technical Skills & Expertise
Strong hands-on experience in managing Azure infrastructure
Extensive experience in the following areas:
Azure Policies
Azure Networking
Azure Security
Terraform Automation
Azure Kubernetes Services
Experience in deploying cloud resources using Infrastructure as Code (IaC) e.g. Terraform, Ansible
Experience in CI/CD implementation (GitHub Actions/Azure DevOps)
Strong hands-on experience in managing Containers and Kubernetes (AKS)
Identify potential threats and weaknesses of existing cloud infrastructure and conduct regular security assessments
Qualifications
Minimum 5+ years of experience in Azure administration
Must have 2+ years of experience in implementing IaC, Kubernetes, and CI/CD pipelines
AZ-104 and AZ-500 Microsoft certifications will be added advantage
It would be considered a merit if you also have experience in these areas:
Experience working in Agile & DevOps environments
Good to have experience in managing complex cloud infrastructure
We are looking for a self-motivated person who is comfortable conducting knowledge transfer sessions within the team and with stakeholders. You have a passion for taking initiative and are eager to learn and develop your skills. You thrive in a global environment and can collaborate with people at all levels and from different backgrounds.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
This job posting expires on 2024-10-17.
