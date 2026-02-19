Senior Automation Engineer
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
We are now seeking a Senior Automation Engineer.
Description
• Responsible for handling and participating in several software projects simultaneously in accordance with time schedules and budgets established by the Project Manager. * Carry out automation engineering tasks, including programming according to specifications (SDS, electrical drawings, P&ID and Scope of Supply). * Support start-up, commissioning and troubleshooting remotely or on-site during projects, depending on level of expertise. * Support FAT testing when required during projects. * Perform software testing and update programs accordingly. * Provide input and support for manuals and technical instructions. * Perform other duties as assigned.
Automation Engineer - Specific Responsibilities
• Responsible for development of new software functionality and features based on own design. * Creation and maintenance of SDS and related documentation (FRS/FDS etc.). * Stay up to date with new technologies and tools and implement when appropriate. * Conduct software design reviews of colleagues' work and participate in general design reviews. * Act as design lead in new product development projects (small to large scope) and mentor less experienced team members. * As design lead, take responsibility for planning, distribution and execution of software activities. * Identify main deliverables in sprints, plan sprint activities in subtasks and follow up on team deliveries. * Create software validation plans and strategies. * Coordinate software releases with Technical Product Managers or Project Managers.
Requirements
• Academic degree in Mechatronics, Embedded Systems, Industrial Automation or equivalent. * Experience in PLC programming in common languages (e.g. STL, LAD, FBD, SCL). * Experience with Siemens S7, Allen Bradley or B&R control systems and software, or MathWorks products (Matlab, Simulink, Stateflow, Embedded Coder). * Knowledge of Software Development Models and Methods (S88). * Well-trained in software design tools. * Fluent written and spoken English.
Personality Requirements
• Self-driven * High engagement and energy
Location: Stockholm Start date: 2026-03-02 End date: 2026-12-31 Application deadline: 2026-03-23
Are you the right person for the assignment, or would you like to recommend a strong candidate?
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV in English * Your availability to start the assignment
In your motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment. Please refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept applications via email. All applications must be submitted through the portal to be valid.
Ongoing selection: For this role, we work with continuous selection. The assignment may be closed before the deadline if the right candidate is found. If you are interested, we recommend applying as soon as possible.
